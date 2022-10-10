Lirik Lagu Hair – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Switch it up, switch it up (ooh-wah)
Yeah, eh-eh-eh
Yeah, let's go
I call my girl 'cause I got a problem
Only a curl is gonna solve it
Man, I don't really care
Just get him out my hair, yeah
Let's switch it up, get it off my shoulder
I've had enough, can't take no longer
I'm over him, I swear
I'm like, yeah
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
'Cause he was just a d- and I knew it
Got me going mad sitting in this chair
Like I don't care
Gotta get him out my hair
I tried everything but it's useless
He pushed me so far now I'm on the edge
Make him disappear
Gon' get him out my hair
Okay, gonna bleach him out, peroxide on him
Hair on the floor, like my memory of him
Now I feel brand new (that's right)
This chick is over you (hey)
We're going out, ain't got no worries
Drama now, now it just seems so funny
Put my hands up in the air
I'm like, yeah
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
My hair
