Lirik Lagu Hair – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hair – Little Mix

Switch it up, switch it up (ooh-wah)

Yeah, eh-eh-eh

Yeah, let's go

I call my girl 'cause I got a problem

Only a curl is gonna solve it

Man, I don't really care

Just get him out my hair, yeah

Let's switch it up, get it off my shoulder

I've had enough, can't take no longer

I'm over him, I swear

I'm like, yeah

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

'Cause he was just a d- and I knew it

Got me going mad sitting in this chair

Like I don't care

Gotta get him out my hair

I tried everything but it's useless

He pushed me so far now I'm on the edge

Make him disappear

Gon' get him out my hair

Okay, gonna bleach him out, peroxide on him

Hair on the floor, like my memory of him

Now I feel brand new (that's right)

This chick is over you (hey)

We're going out, ain't got no worries

Drama now, now it just seems so funny

Put my hands up in the air

I'm like, yeah

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

My hair