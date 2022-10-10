Lirik Lagu Curiosity - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Curiosity - Carly Rae Jepsen
Break a bone
Got me on my knees
You break my heart
Just to watch it bleed
I'm sick, with love
Sick, like a disease
Don't call me up
Just so I can please you
I can't stand the way you're smiling
I can't stand the way I'm lying
I know, I know, I know
You've got the key
And you know, you know, you know
That it's for me
It's not up to you, you know it's up to me, but
Curiosity
Will never let me go
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Uh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Will never let me go
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Uh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Look at me
Left here in the corner
Stupid girl, I really tried to warn her
Walked the streets all night until you came around
Knew that you would come before
You ever even made a sound
I know, I know, I know
You've got the key
And you know, you know, you know
That it's for me
It's not up to you, you know, it's up to me, but
Curiosity
Will never let me go
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Uh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Will never let me go
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Uh-oh-oh
Curiosity
So don't break me tonight
This is crazy love
And you know I'm gonna follow you home
Through the rain
'Cause I need your love
And you know I'm gonna follow you home
'Cause I need your love
And you know I'm gonna follow you
I know, I know, I know
You've got the key
You know, you know, you know
That it's for me
Well
I think that we should try it out to see, yeah
Curiosity
Artikel Pilihan