Lirik Lagu Curiosity - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Curiosity - Carly Rae Jepsen

Break a bone

Got me on my knees

You break my heart

Just to watch it bleed

I'm sick, with love

Sick, like a disease

Don't call me up

Just so I can please you

I can't stand the way you're smiling

I can't stand the way I'm lying

I know, I know, I know

You've got the key

And you know, you know, you know

That it's for me

It's not up to you, you know it's up to me, but

Curiosity

Will never let me go

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Uh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Will never let me go

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Uh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Look at me

Left here in the corner

Stupid girl, I really tried to warn her

Walked the streets all night until you came around

Knew that you would come before

You ever even made a sound

I know, I know, I know

You've got the key

And you know, you know, you know

That it's for me

It's not up to you, you know, it's up to me, but

Curiosity

Will never let me go

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Uh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Will never let me go

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Uh-oh-oh

Curiosity

So don't break me tonight

This is crazy love

And you know I'm gonna follow you home

Through the rain

'Cause I need your love

And you know I'm gonna follow you home

'Cause I need your love

And you know I'm gonna follow you

I know, I know, I know

You've got the key

You know, you know, you know

That it's for me

Well

I think that we should try it out to see, yeah

Curiosity