Lirik Lagu Good Time – Owl City feat Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Time – Owl City feat Carly Rae Jepsen

Huh, oh oh

Whoa oh oh oh

It's always a good time

Whoa oh oh oh

It's always a good time

Woke up on the right side of the bed

What's up with this Prince song inside my head?

Hands up if you're down to get down tonight

'Cause it's always a good time

Slept in all my clothes like I didn't care

Hopped into a cab, take me anywhere

I'm in if you're down to get down tonight

'Cause it's always a good time

Good morning and good night

I wake up at twilight

It's gonna be alright

We don't even have to try

It's always a good time

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh

Whoa oh oh oh

It's always a good time

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh

We don't even have to try

It's always a good time (good time, good time)

(It's always a good time)

(Whoa oh oh oh)

Freaked out, dropped my phone in the pool again

Checked out of my room, hit the ATM

Let's hang out if you're down to get down tonight

'Cause it's always a good time

Good morning and good night

I wake up at twilight

It's gonna be alright

We don't even have to try

It's always a good time

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh

Whoa oh oh oh

It's always a good time

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh

We don't even have to try

It's always a good time

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh

Whoa oh oh oh

It's always a good time

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh

We don't even have to try

It's always a good time

Doesn't matter when

It's always a good time then

Doesn't matter where

It's always a good time there

Doesn't matter when

It's always a good time then

(It's always a good time)