Lirik Lagu Good Time – Owl City feat Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 9 Oktober 2022, 03:08 WIB
Lirik lagu Good Time.
Lirik lagu Good Time. /YouTube Owl City

Lirik Lagu Good TimeOwl City feat Carly Rae Jepsen

Huh, oh oh
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time
Woke up on the right side of the bed
What's up with this Prince song inside my head?
Hands up if you're down to get down tonight
'Cause it's always a good time

Slept in all my clothes like I didn't care
Hopped into a cab, take me anywhere
I'm in if you're down to get down tonight
'Cause it's always a good time
Good morning and good night

I wake up at twilight
It's gonna be alright
We don't even have to try
It's always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
We don't even have to try
It's always a good time (good time, good time)
(It's always a good time)
(Whoa oh oh oh)

Freaked out, dropped my phone in the pool again
Checked out of my room, hit the ATM
Let's hang out if you're down to get down tonight
'Cause it's always a good time
Good morning and good night

I wake up at twilight
It's gonna be alright
We don't even have to try
It's always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
We don't even have to try
It's always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
We don't even have to try
It's always a good time

Doesn't matter when
It's always a good time then
Doesn't matter where
It's always a good time there
Doesn't matter when
It's always a good time then
(It's always a good time)

