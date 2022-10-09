Lirik Lagu Apologize – OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Apologize – OneRepublic
I'm holding on your rope, got me ten feet off the ground
And I'm hearing what you say, but I just can't make a sound
You tell me that you need me then you go and cut me down, but wait
You tell me that you're sorry, didn't think I'd turn around, and say (that)
It's too late to apologize (it's too late)
I said, it's too late to apologize (it's too late)
I'd take another chance, take a fall, take a shot for you
And I need you like a heart needs a beat, but it's nothin' new (yeah)
I loved you with a fire red, now it's turning blue, and you say,
Sorry, like the angel heaven let me think was you, but I'm afraid...
It's too late to apologize (it's too late)
I said, it's too late to apologize (it's too late)
It's too late to apologize (it's too late)
I said, it's too late to apologize (it's too late)
I said, it's too late to apologize, yeah (too late)
I said, it's too late to apologize, yeah (too late)
I'm holdin' on your rope, got me ten feet off the ground
Credit
Penyanyi: OneRepublic
Penulis lagu: Ryan Tedder
Album: Shock Value
