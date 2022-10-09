Lirik Lagu Feelings – Ollie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feelings

Why do feelings hit so hard at night?

When the sun goes down

Thinkin' 'bout you's my kryptonite

A little lost right now

And maybe I, maybe I didn't try

Try to work it out

Feelings always hit so hard at night

I think it's time I let these feelings free

'Cause all this love is slowly killing me

I wish somedays I was someone else

Not missing out and always missing sleep

I start to wonder if I'll die alone

Guess that's just the way my life has gone

Like, how could anybody love myself?

And that's something that I still—

Don't push me, I can't hold it

I can't hold it

I'm falling towards the ground

You shot me like a bullet, like a bullet

An all familiar sound, I've been so used to running away

Hate my truth; if I could, I'd change

Why do feelings hit so hard at night?

When the sun goes down

Thinkin' 'bout you's my kryptonite

A little lost right now

And maybe I, maybe I didn't try

Try to work it out

Why do feelings hit so hard at night? (Yeah, yeah)

Hurts but it's okay because I'm used to it

Curse when this song play for the truth in it

You're falling deeply for someone else

I think it's fair to say I'm losing it

I'm sick of feeling like I'm not enough

And having no one near that I can trust

Stay up thinking what I do wrong

I'm an addict, 'cause this love a drug

Don't push me, I can't hold it

I can't hold it

I'm falling towards the ground

You shot me like a bullet, like a bullet

An all familiar sound, I've been so used to running away

Hate my truth; if I could, I'd change

Why do feelings hit so hard at night?

When the sun goes down

Thinkin' 'bout you's my kryptonite

A little lost right now

And maybe I, maybe I didn't try

Try to work it out

Why do feelings hit so hard at night?

Credit