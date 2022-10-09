Lirik Lagu Feelings – Ollie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feelings
Why do feelings hit so hard at night?
When the sun goes down
Thinkin' 'bout you's my kryptonite
A little lost right now
And maybe I, maybe I didn't try
Try to work it out
Feelings always hit so hard at night
I think it's time I let these feelings free
'Cause all this love is slowly killing me
I wish somedays I was someone else
Not missing out and always missing sleep
I start to wonder if I'll die alone
Guess that's just the way my life has gone
Like, how could anybody love myself?
And that's something that I still—
Don't push me, I can't hold it
I can't hold it
I'm falling towards the ground
You shot me like a bullet, like a bullet
An all familiar sound, I've been so used to running away
Hate my truth; if I could, I'd change
Why do feelings hit so hard at night?
When the sun goes down
Thinkin' 'bout you's my kryptonite
A little lost right now
And maybe I, maybe I didn't try
Try to work it out
Why do feelings hit so hard at night? (Yeah, yeah)
Hurts but it's okay because I'm used to it
Curse when this song play for the truth in it
You're falling deeply for someone else
I think it's fair to say I'm losing it
I'm sick of feeling like I'm not enough
And having no one near that I can trust
Stay up thinking what I do wrong
I'm an addict, 'cause this love a drug
Don't push me, I can't hold it
I can't hold it
I'm falling towards the ground
You shot me like a bullet, like a bullet
An all familiar sound, I've been so used to running away
Hate my truth; if I could, I'd change
Why do feelings hit so hard at night?
When the sun goes down
Thinkin' 'bout you's my kryptonite
A little lost right now
And maybe I, maybe I didn't try
Try to work it out
Why do feelings hit so hard at night?
