Lirik Lagu Disco Lazy Time – Nidji dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 9 Oktober 2022, 04:22 WIB
Lirik lagu Disco Lazy Time - Nidji.
Lirik lagu Disco Lazy Time - Nidji. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Musica Studios

Lirik Lagu Disco Lazy Time - Nidji

Wake me up tonight
Drive me to the town (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)
Sleep with me tonight
She's my lonely wine (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)

Nothing is forever
Nothing is for real (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)
Do you have to leave me?
Why don't you just kill me? (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)

Time is the loneliest people
Then life is the loneliest time
Time is the loneliest people, ah, a-ha, now

This is disco laziest time (I want you and I need you)
This is disco laziest time (I want you and I need you)
Techno, baby, come around (I want you and I need you)
This is disco loneliest time (I want you and I need you now)

Nothing is forever
Nothing is for real (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)
Do you have to leave me?
Why don't you just kill me? (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)

If time is the loneliest people
Then life is the loneliest time
Time is the loneliest people, ah, a-ha, now

This is disco laziest time (I want you and I need you)
This is disco laziest time (I want you and I need you)
Techno, baby, come around (I want you and I need you)
This is disco loneliest time (I want you and I need you now)

Ooh
Ooh, ahh
Ooh, ahh (This is disco lazy time, this is disco lazy time)
Ooh, ahh (This is disco lazy time, this is disco lazy time)
If you see and believe (This is disco lazy time)
If you're alive (This is disco lazy time)
And I want you so much, and I need (This is disco lazy time, this is disco lazy time)

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

