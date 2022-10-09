Lirik Lagu Disco Lazy Time – Nidji dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Disco Lazy Time - Nidji

Wake me up tonight

Drive me to the town (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)

Sleep with me tonight

She's my lonely wine (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)

Nothing is forever

Nothing is for real (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)

Do you have to leave me?

Why don't you just kill me? (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)

Time is the loneliest people

Then life is the loneliest time

Time is the loneliest people, ah, a-ha, now

This is disco laziest time (I want you and I need you)

This is disco laziest time (I want you and I need you)

Techno, baby, come around (I want you and I need you)

This is disco loneliest time (I want you and I need you now)

Nothing is forever

Nothing is for real (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)

Do you have to leave me?

Why don't you just kill me? (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)

If time is the loneliest people

Then life is the loneliest time

Time is the loneliest people, ah, a-ha, now

This is disco laziest time (I want you and I need you)

This is disco laziest time (I want you and I need you)

Techno, baby, come around (I want you and I need you)

This is disco loneliest time (I want you and I need you now)

Ooh

Ooh, ahh

Ooh, ahh (This is disco lazy time, this is disco lazy time)

Ooh, ahh (This is disco lazy time, this is disco lazy time)

If you see and believe (This is disco lazy time)

If you're alive (This is disco lazy time)

And I want you so much, and I need (This is disco lazy time, this is disco lazy time)