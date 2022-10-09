Lirik Lagu Better With You – Ollie feat Aleesia dan Fakta di Baliknya

[verse 1: Ollie]
This is not a fairy tale, lord knows that We’ve been through sh-t
Took a little growin’ up (growin’ up) for me to think about it like this (like, like)
I know that i’m wrong sometimes, i know that i made mistakes
Went and wrote a bunch of songs about you
But maybe it was me who changed
[Ollie dan Aleesia]
I let myself down, i ain’t proud of that
Lost my way for a while now
Now i’m comin’ back
And you know what i know
We better this way
Through all the hard times
Know we’ll be okay
Endless emotion in all that i do
Light in the dark times, you helping me through
With every day that i spend with you
Can honestly say that i’m better with you
I'm better with you, you (i think i’m better with)
I'm better with you, you (i think i’m better with)
With all that i do, do (i think i’m better with)
I'm better with you, you
[Verse 2: Ollie]
This is not a fairy tale, lord knows that We’ve been through sh-t
Have a lot of regrets, but there’s still a lot of things i miss
I’ve done you wrong in the past; blamed it all on you
Went and wrote about it in your rap songs, well
You had every right to
I guess love is learnin’ every day
We’re both far from perfect, but i’m here to stay
[Chorus: Ollie dan Aleesia]
’Cause you know what i know
We better this way
Through all the hard times
Know we’ll be okay
Endless emotion in all that i do
Light in the dark times, you helping me through
With every day that i spend with you
Can honestly say that i’m better with you
I'm better with you, you
I’m better with you, you
with all that i do, do
I’m better with you, you
I’m better with you (growing up), you (i think i’m better with)
(Like, like) i’m better with you (growing up), you (i think i’m better with)
(Like, like) with all that i do, do (i think i’m better with)
I'm better with you, you
Endless emotion in all that i do
Light in the dark times, you helping me through
With every day that i spend with you
Can honestly say that i’m better with you
Credit
Penulis lagu: Mike Squires, Oliver Luke Denton, Chris Stiliadis
Penyanyi: Ollie ft. Alessia
Album: Better With You (feat. Aleesia)
Dirilis: 2018
