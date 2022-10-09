Lirik Lagu Better With You – Ollie feat Aleesia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Better With You

[verse 1: Ollie]

This is not a fairy tale, lord knows that We’ve been through sh-t

Took a little growin’ up (growin’ up) for me to think about it like this (like, like)

I know that i’m wrong sometimes, i know that i made mistakes

Went and wrote a bunch of songs about you

But maybe it was me who changed

[Ollie dan Aleesia]

I let myself down, i ain’t proud of that

Lost my way for a while now

Now i’m comin’ back

And you know what i know

We better this way

Through all the hard times

Know we’ll be okay

Endless emotion in all that i do

Light in the dark times, you helping me through

With every day that i spend with you

Can honestly say that i’m better with you

I'm better with you, you (i think i’m better with)

I'm better with you, you (i think i’m better with)

With all that i do, do (i think i’m better with)

I'm better with you, you

[Verse 2: Ollie]

This is not a fairy tale, lord knows that We’ve been through sh-t

Have a lot of regrets, but there’s still a lot of things i miss

I’ve done you wrong in the past; blamed it all on you

Went and wrote about it in your rap songs, well

You had every right to

I guess love is learnin’ every day

We’re both far from perfect, but i’m here to stay

[Chorus: Ollie dan Aleesia]

’Cause you know what i know

We better this way

Through all the hard times

Know we’ll be okay

Endless emotion in all that i do

Light in the dark times, you helping me through

With every day that i spend with you

Can honestly say that i’m better with you

I'm better with you, you

I’m better with you, you

with all that i do, do

I’m better with you, you

I’m better with you (growing up), you (i think i’m better with)

(Like, like) i’m better with you (growing up), you (i think i’m better with)

(Like, like) with all that i do, do (i think i’m better with)

I'm better with you, you

Endless emotion in all that i do

Light in the dark times, you helping me through

With every day that i spend with you

Can honestly say that i’m better with you

Credit