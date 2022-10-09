Lirik Lagu Rewrite The Stars – Anne Marie Feat James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rewrite The Stars – Anne Marie & James Arthur

You know I want you

It's not a secret I try to hide

You know you want me

So don't keep saying our hands are tied

You claim it's not in the cards

And fate is pulling you miles away

And out of a reach from me

But you're hearing my heart

So who can stop me if I decide it's on my destiny?

What if we rewrite the stars?

Say you were made to be mine

Nothing could keep us apart

You'll be the one I was meant to find

It's up to you, and it's up to me

No one could say what we get to be

So why don't we rewrite the stars?

And maybe the world could be ours, tonight

You think it's easy

You think I don't wanna run to you, yeah

But there are mountains (But there are mountains)

And there are doors that we can't walk through

I know you're wondering why

Because we're able to be just you and me within these walls

But when we go outside

You're gonna wake up and see that it was hopeless after all

No one can rewrite the stars

How can you say you'll be mine?

Everything keeps us apart

And I'm not the one you were meant to find

It's not up to you, it's not up to me, yeah

When everyone tells us what we can be

And how can we rewrite the stars?

Say that the world can be ours, tonight

All I want is to fly with you

All I want is to fall with you

So just give me all of you

It feels impossible (It's not impossible)

Is it impossible?

Say that it's possible

And how do we rewrite the stars?

Say you were made to be mine

And nothing can keep us apart

'Cause you are the one I was meant to find

It's up to you, and it's up to me

No one could say what we get to be

And why don't we rewrite the stars?

Changing the world to be ours

You know I want you

It's not a secret I try to hide

But I can't have you

We're bound to break and my hands are tied

Credit

Artis: Anne Marie, James Arthur

Album: The Greatest Showman: Reimagined

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Fakta di Balik Lagu Rewrite The Stars – Anne Marie & James Arthur

Lagu ini dirilis pada 16 November 2018 bersamaan dengan rilisnya film yang berjudul “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined” sebagai single dari film tersebut dan masuk ke dalam album “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined”.