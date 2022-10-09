Lirik Lagu Rewrite The Stars – Anne Marie Feat James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 9 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Rewrite The Stars – Anne Marie & James Arthur
Lirik Lagu Rewrite The Stars – Anne Marie & James Arthur /YouTube/Anne Marie

Lirik Lagu Rewrite The Stars – Anne Marie & James Arthur

You know I want you
It's not a secret I try to hide
You know you want me
So don't keep saying our hands are tied
You claim it's not in the cards
And fate is pulling you miles away
And out of a reach from me
But you're hearing my heart
So who can stop me if I decide it's on my destiny?
What if we rewrite the stars?
Say you were made to be mine
Nothing could keep us apart
You'll be the one I was meant to find
It's up to you, and it's up to me
No one could say what we get to be
So why don't we rewrite the stars?
And maybe the world could be ours, tonight
You think it's easy
You think I don't wanna run to you, yeah
But there are mountains (But there are mountains)
And there are doors that we can't walk through
I know you're wondering why
Because we're able to be just you and me within these walls
But when we go outside
You're gonna wake up and see that it was hopeless after all
No one can rewrite the stars
How can you say you'll be mine?
Everything keeps us apart
And I'm not the one you were meant to find
It's not up to you, it's not up to me, yeah
When everyone tells us what we can be
And how can we rewrite the stars?
Say that the world can be ours, tonight
All I want is to fly with you
All I want is to fall with you
So just give me all of you
It feels impossible (It's not impossible)
Is it impossible?
Say that it's possible
And how do we rewrite the stars?
Say you were made to be mine
And nothing can keep us apart
'Cause you are the one I was meant to find
It's up to you, and it's up to me
No one could say what we get to be
And why don't we rewrite the stars?
Changing the world to be ours
You know I want you
It's not a secret I try to hide
But I can't have you
We're bound to break and my hands are tied

Credit

Artis: Anne Marie, James Arthur

Album: The Greatest Showman: Reimagined

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Fakta di Balik Lagu Rewrite The Stars – Anne Marie & James Arthur

Lagu ini dirilis pada 16 November 2018 bersamaan dengan rilisnya film yang berjudul “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined” sebagai single dari film tersebut dan masuk ke dalam album “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined”.

