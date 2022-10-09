Lirik Lagu Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I don't like your girlfriend!

No way! No way!

I think you need a new one

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I could be your girlfriend

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I know that you like me

No way! No way!

You know it's not a secret

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I want to be your girlfriend

You're so fine

I want you mine

You're so delicious

I think about you all the time

You're so addictive

Don't you know what I can do to make you feel alright (alright, alright, alright, alright)?

Don't pretend. I think you know I'm damn precious

And—hell, yeah!—

I'm the motherf****ing princess

I can tell you like me too, and you know I'm right (I'm right, I'm right, I'm right, I'm right)

She's like so whatever

You could do so much better

I think we should get together now

And that's what everyone's talking about!

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I don't like your girlfriend!

No way! No way!

I think you need a new one

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I could be your girlfriend

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I know that you like me

No way! No way!

You know it's not a secret

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I want to be your girlfriend

I can see the way, I see the way you look at me

And even when you look away I know you think of me

I know you talk about me all the time again and again (again, again, again)

(So come over here)

So, come over here and tell me what I wanna hear

Better yet make your girlfriend disappear

I don't wanna hear you say her name ever again (and again, and again, and again)

'Cause she's like so whatever

And you could do so much better

I think we should get together now

And that's what everyone's talking about!

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I don't like your girlfriend!

No way! No way!

I think you need a new one

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I could be your girlfriend

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I know that you like me

No way! No way!

You know it's not a secret

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I want to be your girlfriend

In a second you'll be wrapped around my finger

'Cause I can, 'cause I can do it better

There's no other

So, when's it gonna sink in?

She's so stupid

What the hell were you thinking?!

In a second you'll be wrapped around my finger

'Cause I can, 'cause I can do it better

There's no other

So, when's it gonna sink in?

She's so stupid

What the hell were you thinking?!

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I don't like your girlfriend!

No way! No way!

I think you need a new one

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I could be your girlfriend

No way! No way!

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I know that you like me

No way! No way!

You know it's not a secret

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I want to be your girlfriend

No way! No way!

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I don't like your girlfriend!

No way! No way!

I think you need a new one

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I could be your girlfriend

No way! No way!

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I know that you like me

No way! No way!

You know it's not a secret

Hey! Hey! You! You!

I want to be your girlfriend

No way! No way!

Hey! Hey!

Credit

Artis: Avril Lavigne

Album: The Best Damn Thing

Rilis: 2007

Genre: Pop Punk, Power Pop

Penulis lagu: Avril Lavigne, Dr. Luke

Fakta di Balik Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne

Lagu “Girlfriend” merupakan single utama dari album ketiga Avril Lavigne yang berjudul “The Best Damn Thing” dan dirilis pada 27 Februari 2007.