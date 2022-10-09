Lirik Lagu Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I don't like your girlfriend!
No way! No way!
I think you need a new one
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I could be your girlfriend
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I know that you like me
No way! No way!
You know it's not a secret
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I want to be your girlfriend
You're so fine
I want you mine
You're so delicious
I think about you all the time
You're so addictive
Don't you know what I can do to make you feel alright (alright, alright, alright, alright)?
Don't pretend. I think you know I'm damn precious
And—hell, yeah!—
I'm the motherf****ing princess
I can tell you like me too, and you know I'm right (I'm right, I'm right, I'm right, I'm right)
She's like so whatever
You could do so much better
I think we should get together now
And that's what everyone's talking about!
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I don't like your girlfriend!
No way! No way!
I think you need a new one
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I could be your girlfriend
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I know that you like me
No way! No way!
You know it's not a secret
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I want to be your girlfriend
I can see the way, I see the way you look at me
And even when you look away I know you think of me
I know you talk about me all the time again and again (again, again, again)
(So come over here)
So, come over here and tell me what I wanna hear
Better yet make your girlfriend disappear
I don't wanna hear you say her name ever again (and again, and again, and again)
'Cause she's like so whatever
And you could do so much better
I think we should get together now
And that's what everyone's talking about!
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I don't like your girlfriend!
No way! No way!
I think you need a new one
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I could be your girlfriend
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I know that you like me
No way! No way!
You know it's not a secret
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I want to be your girlfriend
In a second you'll be wrapped around my finger
'Cause I can, 'cause I can do it better
There's no other
So, when's it gonna sink in?
She's so stupid
What the hell were you thinking?!
In a second you'll be wrapped around my finger
'Cause I can, 'cause I can do it better
There's no other
So, when's it gonna sink in?
She's so stupid
What the hell were you thinking?!
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I don't like your girlfriend!
No way! No way!
I think you need a new one
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I could be your girlfriend
No way! No way!
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I know that you like me
No way! No way!
You know it's not a secret
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I want to be your girlfriend
No way! No way!
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I don't like your girlfriend!
No way! No way!
I think you need a new one
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I could be your girlfriend
No way! No way!
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I know that you like me
No way! No way!
You know it's not a secret
Hey! Hey! You! You!
I want to be your girlfriend
No way! No way!
Hey! Hey!
Credit
Artis: Avril Lavigne
Album: The Best Damn Thing
Rilis: 2007
Genre: Pop Punk, Power Pop
Penulis lagu: Avril Lavigne, Dr. Luke
Fakta di Balik Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne
Lagu “Girlfriend” merupakan single utama dari album ketiga Avril Lavigne yang berjudul “The Best Damn Thing” dan dirilis pada 27 Februari 2007.
Artikel Pilihan