Lirik Lagu Addicted – Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Addicted – Simple Plan
I heard you're doing okay
But I want you to know
I'm a dick, I'm addicted to you
I can't pretend I don't care
When you don't think about me
Do you think I deserve this?
I tried to make you happy
But you left anyway
I'm trying to forget that
I'm addicted to you
But I want it and I need it
I'm addicted to you
Now it's over, can't forget what you said
And I never, want to do this again
Heartbreaker, heartbreaker, heartbreaker
Since the day I met you
And after all we've been through
Still a dick, I'm addicted to you
I think you know that it's true
I'd run a thousand miles to get you
Do you think I deserve this
I tried to make you happy
I did all that I could
Just to keep you
But you left anyway
I'm trying to forget that
I'm addicted to you
But I want it and I need it
I'm addicted to you
Now it's over, can't forget what you said
And I never, want to do this again
Heartbreaker, heartbreaker
How long will I be waiting?
Until the end of time
I don't know why I'm still waiting
I can't make you mine
I'm trying to forget that
I'm addicted to you
But I want it and I need it
I'm addicted to you
I'm trying to forget that
I'm addicted to you
But I want it and I need it
I'm addicted to you
Now it's over, can't forget what you said
And I never, want to do this again
Heartbreaker, heartbreaker
I'm addicted to you, heartbreaker
I'm addicted to you, heartbreaker
I'm addicted to you, heartbreaker
I'm addicted to you, heartbreaker
Credit
Artikel Pilihan