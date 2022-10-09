Lirik Lagu Addicted – Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Addicted – Simple Plan

I heard you're doing okay

But I want you to know

I'm a dick, I'm addicted to you

I can't pretend I don't care

When you don't think about me

Do you think I deserve this?

I tried to make you happy

But you left anyway

I'm trying to forget that

I'm addicted to you

But I want it and I need it

I'm addicted to you

Now it's over, can't forget what you said

And I never, want to do this again

Heartbreaker, heartbreaker, heartbreaker

Since the day I met you

And after all we've been through

Still a dick, I'm addicted to you

I think you know that it's true

I'd run a thousand miles to get you

Do you think I deserve this

I tried to make you happy

I did all that I could

Just to keep you

But you left anyway

I'm trying to forget that

I'm addicted to you

But I want it and I need it

I'm addicted to you

Now it's over, can't forget what you said

And I never, want to do this again

Heartbreaker, heartbreaker

How long will I be waiting?

Until the end of time

I don't know why I'm still waiting

I can't make you mine

I'm trying to forget that

I'm addicted to you

But I want it and I need it

I'm addicted to you

I'm trying to forget that

I'm addicted to you

But I want it and I need it

I'm addicted to you

Now it's over, can't forget what you said

And I never, want to do this again

Heartbreaker, heartbreaker

I'm addicted to you, heartbreaker

I'm addicted to you, heartbreaker

I'm addicted to you, heartbreaker

I'm addicted to you, heartbreaker

Credit