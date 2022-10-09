Lirik Lagu Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 9 Oktober 2022, 02:48 WIB
Lewis Capaldi.
Lewis Capaldi. /Tangkap layar YouTube/@lewiscapaldi

Lirik Lagu Lewis Capaldi

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me
This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy
I need somebody to heal
Somebody to know
Somebody to have
Somebody to hold
It's easy to say
But it's never the same
I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain

Now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to
This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you
Now, I need somebody to know
Somebody to heal
Somebody to have
Just to know how it feels
It's easy to say but it's never the same
I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape

Now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes
I fall into your arms
I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around

For now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

But now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Dari Mata - Jaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dari Mata - Jaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Punch – Kiss Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Punch – Kiss Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Down - Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Down - Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Rockabye - Clean Bandit Bercerita tentang Ibu Tunggal

Lirik Lagu Rockabye - Clean Bandit Bercerita tentang Ibu Tunggal

9 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Eyes, Nose, Lips – Taeyang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Eyes, Nose, Lips – Taeyang dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kembali Pulang – Kangen Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kembali Pulang – Kangen Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Punch - End of the Night dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Punch - End of the Night dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Devia – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Devia – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:13 WIB
Lirik Lagu I'll Be Your Spring – Olivia Hye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'll Be Your Spring – Olivia Hye dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:12 WIB
Lirik Rhinestone Eyes - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Rhinestone Eyes - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
2

Beredar Foto Lesti Kejora Lebam di Bagian Wajah dan Rahang, Aty Kodong: Merinding Banget Liat Ini

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Salernitana vs Verona di Liga Italia : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Prediksi Salernitana vs Verona di Liga Italia : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

9 Oktober 2022, 03:34 WIB

Malang Terkini

Doa Setelah Sholat Tahajud Agar Cepat Dikabulkan Oleh Allah SWT NU

Doa Setelah Sholat Tahajud Agar Cepat Dikabulkan Oleh Allah SWT NU

9 Oktober 2022, 03:31 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Saatnya Berpikir Keras dan Mencapai Hal yang Tinggi

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Saatnya Berpikir Keras dan Mencapai Hal yang Tinggi

9 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Liga Inggris Malam Ini Big Match Arsenal vs Liverpool: Prediksi Line Up Pemain, Head To Head

Jadwal Liga Inggris Malam Ini Big Match Arsenal vs Liverpool: Prediksi Line Up Pemain, Head To Head

9 Oktober 2022, 03:18 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Berhasil Melewati Pintu Mana Pun yang Anda Inginkan

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Berhasil Melewati Pintu Mana Pun yang Anda Inginkan

9 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Minggu 9 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Minggu 9 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem Call of Duty Edisi Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022 dengan Beragam Senjata

Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem Call of Duty Edisi Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022 dengan Beragam Senjata

9 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Minggu 9 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Minggu 9 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Kontrol Asumsi Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Kontrol Asumsi Anda

9 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya Minggu , 9 Oktober 2022, Serta Doa Dijauhkan Dari Musibah

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya Minggu , 9 Oktober 2022, Serta Doa Dijauhkan Dari Musibah

9 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Orang yang Anda Tunggu-tunggu Sudah Dekat

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Orang yang Anda Tunggu-tunggu Sudah Dekat

9 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 : Peluang Baru Menunggu

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 : Peluang Baru Menunggu

9 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Minggu 9 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Minggu 9 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

9 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Gol Masa Injury Time Buyarkan Kemenangan Bayer Munchen Atas Dortmund

Gol Masa Injury Time Buyarkan Kemenangan Bayer Munchen Atas Dortmund

9 Oktober 2022, 02:55 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

9 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Media Jabodetabek

Sinopsis Serial Drama India Radha Krishna Hari ini di Antv Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

Sinopsis Serial Drama India Radha Krishna Hari ini di Antv Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

9 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

Hasil Pertandingan Final AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait 2023, Timnas Futsal Jepang Berhasil Jadi Juara

Hasil Pertandingan Final AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait 2023, Timnas Futsal Jepang Berhasil Jadi Juara

9 Oktober 2022, 02:23 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Minggu 9 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Minggu 9 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

9 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini 9 Oktober 2022, Lengkap Keistimewaan Weton Minggu Pon, Hari Naas dan Keberuntungan

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini 9 Oktober 2022, Lengkap Keistimewaan Weton Minggu Pon, Hari Naas dan Keberuntungan

9 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Manado Hits

Ramalan Zodiak PISCES, 9 Oktober 2022: Orang yang Anda Tunggu-tunggu Sudah Dekat!

Ramalan Zodiak PISCES, 9 Oktober 2022: Orang yang Anda Tunggu-tunggu Sudah Dekat!

9 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB

Manado Hits

Ramalan Zodiak AQUARIUS, 9 Oktober 2022: Keadaan Hubungan Anda Akhir-akhir Ini Agak Membingungkan

Ramalan Zodiak AQUARIUS, 9 Oktober 2022: Keadaan Hubungan Anda Akhir-akhir Ini Agak Membingungkan

9 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB

Portal Maluku

Bocoran Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini yang Belum Digunakan 9 Oktober 2022, Klaim Kode Tebus 1 Menit yang Lalu

Bocoran Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini yang Belum Digunakan 9 Oktober 2022, Klaim Kode Tebus 1 Menit yang Lalu

9 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Manado Hits

Ramalan Zodiak CAPRICORN, 9 Oktober 2022: Waktu yang Ideal untuk Bersama Pasangan Romantis Anda

Ramalan Zodiak CAPRICORN, 9 Oktober 2022: Waktu yang Ideal untuk Bersama Pasangan Romantis Anda

9 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB