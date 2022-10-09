Lirik Lagu Reforget – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Reforget

Didn't wanna be a ghost

But you pushed me over and over

Never thought I'd have a vice

Other than you, over and over

Left you in the sky with the fire below

Thought I had it right, but I'm still

Lost in the light

And I don't know what night it is

You're somewhere else, I'm drinking not to guess

Blurry bodies, but you're on my mind

We let it go now I'm full of rum and regret

I go out just so I can reforget

I go out just so I can reforget

I go out just so I can reforget

I go out, go out

I never thought a sunrise

Could burn more than a midnight without you

Already paying for tonight

Head spins like a carousel, over and over

Left you in the sky with the fire below

Thought I had it right, but I'm still

Lost in the light

And I don't know what night it is

You're somewhere else, I'm drinking not to guess

Blurry bodies, but you're on my mind

We let it go now I'm full of rum and regret

I go out just so I can reforget

I go out just so I can reforget

I go out just so I can reforget

I go out just so I can reforget

I go out just so I can reforget

I go out, go out