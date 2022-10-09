Lirik Lagu Reforget – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Didn't wanna be a ghost
But you pushed me over and over
Never thought I'd have a vice
Other than you, over and over
Left you in the sky with the fire below
Thought I had it right, but I'm still
Lost in the light
And I don't know what night it is
You're somewhere else, I'm drinking not to guess
Blurry bodies, but you're on my mind
We let it go now I'm full of rum and regret
I go out just so I can reforget
I go out just so I can reforget
I go out just so I can reforget
I go out, go out
I never thought a sunrise
Could burn more than a midnight without you
Already paying for tonight
Head spins like a carousel, over and over
Left you in the sky with the fire below
Thought I had it right, but I'm still
Lost in the light
And I don't know what night it is
You're somewhere else, I'm drinking not to guess
Blurry bodies, but you're on my mind
We let it go now I'm full of rum and regret
I go out just so I can reforget
I go out just so I can reforget
I go out just so I can reforget
I go out just so I can reforget
I go out just so I can reforget
I go out, go out
