Lirik Lagu Kids Are Born Stars – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kids Are Born Stars
I was in love with her, she was in love with me
At least that's what I thought it was, mm
I felt her on my skin
But when the movie ended, she just broke my heart, mmm
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Did I mean nothing to you?
Tell me, did I ever have a chance? Hmm
Girl, just kiss me before you miss me
Say someday I'm gonna be a really big star, oh-oh
Taste the moment before it's time
Before you go and break my heart
You should know, I'ma be a really big star
Oh, then it was over
I knew it, just like that
'Cause she stopped texting back, I cried 'bout it
Girl, she didn't come over
But I knew that someday
I knew I'd be a really, really, really, really big star
Way back before DMs, she'd send me AIMs
With less than threes for hearts, mm
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Did I mean nothing to you?
Tell me, did I ever have a chance? Yeah
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Yeah, I've been all alone, and
Thinking way back to that eighth-grade dance
Oh, that dance, it's like this
Girl, just kiss me before you miss me
Say someday I'm gonna be a really big star, oh-oh
Taste the moment before it's time
Before you go and break my heart
You should know, I'ma be a really big star
Oh, then it was over
I knew it, just like that
'Cause she stopped texting back, I cried 'bout it
Girl, she didn't come over
But I knew that someday
I knew I'd be a really, really, really, really big star
