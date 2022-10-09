Lirik Lagu Kids Are Born Stars – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kids Are Born Stars

I was in love with her, she was in love with me

At least that's what I thought it was, mm

I felt her on my skin

But when the movie ended, she just broke my heart, mmm

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Did I mean nothing to you?

Tell me, did I ever have a chance? Hmm

Girl, just kiss me before you miss me

Say someday I'm gonna be a really big star, oh-oh

Taste the moment before it's time

Before you go and break my heart

You should know, I'ma be a really big star

Oh, then it was over

I knew it, just like that

'Cause she stopped texting back, I cried 'bout it

Girl, she didn't come over

But I knew that someday

I knew I'd be a really, really, really, really big star

Way back before DMs, she'd send me AIMs

With less than threes for hearts, mm

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Did I mean nothing to you?

Tell me, did I ever have a chance? Yeah

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Yeah, I've been all alone, and

Thinking way back to that eighth-grade dance

Oh, that dance, it's like this

Girl, just kiss me before you miss me

Say someday I'm gonna be a really big star, oh-oh

Taste the moment before it's time

Before you go and break my heart

You should know, I'ma be a really big star

Oh, then it was over

I knew it, just like that

'Cause she stopped texting back, I cried 'bout it

Girl, she didn't come over

But I knew that someday

I knew I'd be a really, really, really, really big star