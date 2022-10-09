Lirik Lagu Perfectly Perfect – Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Perfectly Perfect – Simple Plan

You might not think you're a supermodel

But you look like one to me

I'd rather have your picture on my phone

Than on the cover of a magazine

It's hard to think that a girl like you

Could have any insecurities

It's funny how all the things you would change

Are all things that are cute to me

And I know you don't believe me

And you think that I'm a fool but I don't care

Maybe you'll never see in you what I see

The little things you do that make me go crazy, I'm not crazy

You're perfectly perfect to me

You brush it off everytime I tell you

Your smile lights up the room

And I'm guessing that you don't even notice

The whole world notices you

You think you're clumsy, I think you're cool

You say you're typical but I think you rule

Sometimes I wonder if you'll ever believe that

I wrote this song for you

Maybe you'll never see in you what I see

The little things you do that make me go crazy, I'm not crazy

You're perfectly perfect

Someday you're gonna see you're beautiful this way

And that you're always gonna make me go crazy, I'm not crazy

You're perfectly perfect to me

You don't have to try change a single thing

'Cause just the way you are is sweeter than anything

Maybe I'm a fool but it's always been you

'Cause no one ever makes me smile the way you do

Maybe you'll never see in you what I see

The little things you do that make me go crazy, I'm not crazy

You're perfectly perfect

Someday you're gonna see you're beautiful this way

And that you're always gonna make me go crazy, I'm not crazy

You're perfectly perfect to me

Yeah, you're perfectly perfect to me

You're perfectly perfect to me

Credit

Album: Taking One for the Team