Lirik Lagu Perfectly Perfect – Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Perfectly Perfect – Simple Plan
You might not think you're a supermodel
But you look like one to me
I'd rather have your picture on my phone
Than on the cover of a magazine
It's hard to think that a girl like you
Could have any insecurities
It's funny how all the things you would change
Are all things that are cute to me
And I know you don't believe me
And you think that I'm a fool but I don't care
Maybe you'll never see in you what I see
The little things you do that make me go crazy, I'm not crazy
You're perfectly perfect to me
You brush it off everytime I tell you
Your smile lights up the room
And I'm guessing that you don't even notice
The whole world notices you
You think you're clumsy, I think you're cool
You say you're typical but I think you rule
Sometimes I wonder if you'll ever believe that
I wrote this song for you
Maybe you'll never see in you what I see
The little things you do that make me go crazy, I'm not crazy
You're perfectly perfect
Someday you're gonna see you're beautiful this way
And that you're always gonna make me go crazy, I'm not crazy
You're perfectly perfect to me
You don't have to try change a single thing
'Cause just the way you are is sweeter than anything
Maybe I'm a fool but it's always been you
'Cause no one ever makes me smile the way you do
Maybe you'll never see in you what I see
The little things you do that make me go crazy, I'm not crazy
You're perfectly perfect
Someday you're gonna see you're beautiful this way
And that you're always gonna make me go crazy, I'm not crazy
You're perfectly perfect to me
Yeah, you're perfectly perfect to me
You're perfectly perfect to me
Credit
Album: Taking One for the Team
