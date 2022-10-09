Lirik Lagu Your Love Is a Lie – Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Simple Plan
Simple Plan /Tangkapan layar Instagram @simpleplan

Lirik Lagu Your Love Is a Lie – Simple Plan

This next song is off the new album
Have you guys heard of a song called, "Your Love Is a Lie"?
Oh, a couple of people here
It goes like this
So close but then I fall
I'm just kidding
Here we go

I fall asleep by the telephone (phone)
It's two o'clock and I'm waiting up alone
Tell me, where have you been? (Have you been)

I found a note with another name (name)
You blow a kiss but it just don't feel the same
'Cause I can feel that you're gone (that you're gone)

I can't bite my tongue forever while you try to play it cool
You can hide behind your stories but don't take me for a fool 
You can tell me that there's nobody else
(But I feel it)
You can tell me that you're home by yourself
(But I see it)
You can look into my eyes and pretend all you want
But I know, I know
Your love is just a lie (lie)
It's nothing but a lie (lie)

You look so innocent (innocent)
But the guilt in your voice gives you away
Yeah, you know what I mean

How does it feel when you kiss
When you know that I trusted you?
And do you think about me when he fucks you?
Could you be more obscene? (More obscene)

So don't try to say you're sorry
Or try to make it right
And don't waste your breath because it's too late
It's too late

You can tell me that there's nobody else
(But I feel it)
You can tell me that you're home by yourself
(But I see it)
You can look into my eyes and pretend all you want
But I know, I know
Your love is just a lie (lie)
Lie (lie)
It's nothing but a lie (lie)
Lie (lie)
You're nothing but a lie, oh

You can tell me that there's nobody else
(But I feel it)
You can tell me that you're home by yourself
(But I see it)
You can look into my eyes and pretend all you want
But I know, I know (but I know)
Your love is just a lie (I know)

