Lirik Lagu Your Love Is a Lie – Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Your Love Is a Lie – Simple Plan

This next song is off the new album

Have you guys heard of a song called, "Your Love Is a Lie"?

Oh, a couple of people here

It goes like this

So close but then I fall

I'm just kidding

Here we go

I fall asleep by the telephone (phone)

It's two o'clock and I'm waiting up alone

Tell me, where have you been? (Have you been)

I found a note with another name (name)

You blow a kiss but it just don't feel the same

'Cause I can feel that you're gone (that you're gone)

I can't bite my tongue forever while you try to play it cool

You can hide behind your stories but don't take me for a fool

You can tell me that there's nobody else

(But I feel it)

You can tell me that you're home by yourself

(But I see it)

You can look into my eyes and pretend all you want

But I know, I know

Your love is just a lie (lie)

It's nothing but a lie (lie)

You look so innocent (innocent)

But the guilt in your voice gives you away

Yeah, you know what I mean

How does it feel when you kiss

When you know that I trusted you?

And do you think about me when he fucks you?

Could you be more obscene? (More obscene)

So don't try to say you're sorry

Or try to make it right

And don't waste your breath because it's too late

It's too late

You can tell me that there's nobody else

(But I feel it)

You can tell me that you're home by yourself

(But I see it)

You can look into my eyes and pretend all you want

But I know, I know

Your love is just a lie (lie)

Lie (lie)

It's nothing but a lie (lie)

Lie (lie)

You're nothing but a lie, oh

You can tell me that there's nobody else

(But I feel it)

You can tell me that you're home by yourself

(But I see it)

You can look into my eyes and pretend all you want

But I know, I know (but I know)

Your love is just a lie (I know)