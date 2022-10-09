Lirik Lagu Perfect – Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Perfect – Simple Plan

Hey, Dad, look at me

Think back, and talk to me

Did I grow up according to plan?

And do you think I'm wasting my time

Doing things I wanna do?

But it hurts when you disapprove all along

And now I try hard to make it

I just want to make you proud

I'm never gonna be good enough for you

Can't pretend that I'm alright

And you can't change me

'Cause we lost it all

Nothin' lasts forever

I'm sorry I can't be perfect

Now it's just too late

And we can't go back

I'm sorry I can't be perfect

I try not to think

About the pain I feel inside

Did you know you used to be my hero?

All the days you spent with me

Now seem so far away

And it feels like you don't care any more

And now I try hard to make it

I just wanna make you proud

I'm never gonna be good enough for you

I can't stand another fight

And nothing's all right

'Cause we lost it all

And nothin' lasts forever

I'm sorry I can't be perfect

Now it's just too late

And we can't go back

I'm sorry I can't be perfect

Nothing's gonna change the things that you said

And nothing's gonna make this right again

Please don't turn your back

I can't believe it's hard just to talk to you

But you don't understand

'Cause we lost it all

And nothin' lasts forever

I'm sorry I can't be perfect

Now it's just too late

And we can't go back

I'm sorry I can't be perfect

'Cause we lost it all

And nothin' lasts forever

I'm sorry I can't be perfect

Now it's just too late

And we can't go back

I'm sorry I can't be perfect

Credit

Dirilis: 2002