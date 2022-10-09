Lirik Lagu Dancing In The Kitchen – LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dancing In The Kitchen
City lights looking like ice underneath the stars
Beautiful, but I'd rather be right here where we are
Go and tell your friends, we're running late again
What you think? Pour another drink and call off the car
I could spend a thousand nights right here inside this room
Swear the only one I want is you
And it doesn't matter what we do
We could have nothing at all
And it'd still feel like nothing's missing
Now we're moving like we're on the moon
Dom Pérignon drip on our shoes
We could fly around the world
But we always end up
Dancing in the kitchen
Dancing in the kitchen
I don't mind if this whole town goes up in flames
As long as I got you with me, I'ma be okay
Slide across the floor, I'm forever yours, yeah
What you think? Pour another drink, put it on repeat
I could spend a thousand nights right here inside this room
Swear the only one I want is you
And it doesn't matter what we do
We could have nothing at all
And it'd still feel like nothing's missing
Now we're moving like we're on the moon
Dom Pérignon drip on our shoes
We could fly around the world
But we always end up
Dancing in the kitchen
Dancing in the kitchen (dancing in the kitchen)
Dancing in the kitchen (dancing in the kitchen)
Dancing in the kitchen (dancing in the kitchen)
