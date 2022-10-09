Lirik Lagu Dancing In The Kitchen – LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dancing In The Kitchen

City lights looking like ice underneath the stars

Beautiful, but I'd rather be right here where we are

Go and tell your friends, we're running late again

What you think? Pour another drink and call off the car

I could spend a thousand nights right here inside this room

Swear the only one I want is you

And it doesn't matter what we do

We could have nothing at all

And it'd still feel like nothing's missing

Now we're moving like we're on the moon

Dom Pérignon drip on our shoes

We could fly around the world

But we always end up

Dancing in the kitchen

Dancing in the kitchen

I don't mind if this whole town goes up in flames

As long as I got you with me, I'ma be okay

Slide across the floor, I'm forever yours, yeah

What you think? Pour another drink, put it on repeat

I could spend a thousand nights right here inside this room

Swear the only one I want is you

And it doesn't matter what we do

We could have nothing at all

And it'd still feel like nothing's missing

Now we're moving like we're on the moon

Dom Pérignon drip on our shoes

We could fly around the world

But we always end up

Dancing in the kitchen

Dancing in the kitchen (dancing in the kitchen)

Dancing in the kitchen (dancing in the kitchen)

Dancing in the kitchen (dancing in the kitchen)