Lirik Lagu Bigger Than Me – Louis Tomlinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bigger Than Me

When somebody told me I would change

I used to hide behind a smile

When somebody told me I would change

I was afraid, I don't know why

'Cause so does the world outside, I realized

I didn't read the signs

Walking different lines

I know I took a left

Tryna make it right

All of these voices, all of these choices

I don't hear them anymore

Hear them anymore

And it's bigger than me

It's bigger than me

I've woken up from my sleep

It's bigger than me

It's bigger than me

So come on, call me liar

Yeah, you're so quick to judge

'Cause, yeah, I might have changed

But everybody does

All of those voices, all of those choices

I don't hear them anymore

Hear them anymore

And it's bigger than me

It's bigger than me

I've woken up from my sleep

It's bigger than me

It's bigger than me

Do you ever ask why it's not black and white?

How you sleep at night when you're just like me?

Ooh-ooh, 'cause I feel alive

Now I realize that the world outside