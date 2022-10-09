Lirik Lagu Bigger Than Me – Louis Tomlinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

When somebody told me I would change
I used to hide behind a smile
When somebody told me I would change
I was afraid, I don't know why
'Cause so does the world outside, I realized
I didn't read the signs
Walking different lines
I know I took a left
Tryna make it right
All of these voices, all of these choices
I don't hear them anymore
Hear them anymore
When somebody told me I would change
I used to hide behind a smile
When somebody told me I would change
I was afraid, I don't know why
'Cause so does the world outside, I realized
And it's bigger than me
It's bigger than me
I've woken up from my sleep
It's bigger than me
It's bigger than me
So come on, call me liar
Yeah, you're so quick to judge
'Cause, yeah, I might have changed
But everybody does
All of those voices, all of those choices
I don't hear them anymore
Hear them anymore
When somebody told me I would change
I used to hide behind a smile
When somebody told me I would change
I was afraid, I don't know why
'Cause so does the world outside, I realized
And it's bigger than me
It's bigger than me
I've woken up from my sleep
It's bigger than me
It's bigger than me
Do you ever ask why it's not black and white?
How you sleep at night when you're just like me?
Ooh-ooh, 'cause I feel alive
Now I realize that the world outside
