Lirik Lagu Shout Out To My Ex – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

This is a shout out to my ex
Heard he in love with some other chick
Yeah, yeah, that hurt me, I'll admit
Forget that boy, I'm over it
I hope she gettin' better sex
Hope she ain't fakin' it like I did, babe
Took four long years to call it quits
Forget that boy, I'm over it
Guess I should say thank you
For the "hate yous" and the tattoos
Oh baby, I'm cool by the way
Ain't sure I loved you anyway
Go 'head, babe, I'ma live my life, my life, yeah
Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never bring me down
Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man
You made my heart break and that made me who I am
Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now
Well, I'm, I'm all the way up
I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down
Oh, I deleted all your pics
Then blocked your number from my phone, mm
Yeah, yeah, you took all you could get
But you ain't gettin' this love no more
'Cause now I'm living so legit (so legit)
Even though you broke my heart in two, baby
But I snapped right back, I'm so brand new, baby (I'm so brand new)
Boy, read my lips, I'm over you, over you, uh
You'll never bring me down, ooh-ooh-oh, yeah
