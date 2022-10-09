Lirik Lagu Shout Out To My Ex – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shout out to My Ex

This is a shout out to my ex

Heard he in love with some other chick

Yeah, yeah, that hurt me, I'll admit

Forget that boy, I'm over it

I hope she gettin' better sex

Hope she ain't fakin' it like I did, babe

Took four long years to call it quits

Forget that boy, I'm over it

Guess I should say thank you

For the "hate yous" and the tattoos

Oh baby, I'm cool by the way

Ain't sure I loved you anyway

Go 'head, babe, I'ma live my life, my life, yeah

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

Well, I, I'm all the way up

I swear you'll never bring me down

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

Well, I'm, I'm all the way up

I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down

Oh, I deleted all your pics

Then blocked your number from my phone, mm

Yeah, yeah, you took all you could get

But you ain't gettin' this love no more

'Cause now I'm living so legit (so legit)

Even though you broke my heart in two, baby

But I snapped right back, I'm so brand new, baby (I'm so brand new)

Boy, read my lips, I'm over you, over you, uh

Guess I should say thank you

For the "hate yous" and the tattoos

Oh baby, I'm cool by the way

Ain't sure I loved you anyway

Go 'head, babe, I'ma live my life, my life, yeah

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

Well, I'm, I'm all the way up

I swear you'll never bring me down

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

Well, I'm, I'm all the way up

I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down

You'll never bring me down, ooh-ooh-oh, yeah

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

Well, I'm all the way up

I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

(You're quite the man)

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

Well, I'm, I'm all the way up, I swear you'll never bring me down

(You'll never bring me down)

Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man

You made my heart break and that made me who I am

Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now

(Won't you just look at me now)

Well, I'm, all the way up

I swear you'll never, you'll never bring me down