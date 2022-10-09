Lirik Lagu Bruises – Lewis Capaldi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Counting days, counting days
Since my love up and got lost on me
And every breath that I've been takin'
Since you left feels like a waste on me
I've been holding on to hope
That you'll come back when you can find some peace
'Cause every word that I've heard spoken
Since you left feels like an hollow street
I've been told, I've been told to get you off my mind
But I hope I never lose the bruises that you left behind
Oh my lord, oh my lord, I need you by my side
There must be something in the water
'Cause everyday it's getting colder
And if only I could hold you
You'd keep my head from going under
Maybe I, maybe I'm just being blinded
By the brighter side
Of what we had because it's over
Well there must be something in the tide
I've been told, I've been told to get you off my mind
But I hope I never lose the bruises that you left behind
Oh my lord, oh my lord, I need you by my side
There must be something in the water
'Cause everyday it's getting colder
And if only I could hold you
You'd keep my head from going under
It's your love I'm lost in
Your love I'm lost in
Your love I'm lost in
And I'm tired of being so exhausted
Your love I'm lost in
Your love I'm lost in
Your love I'm lost in
Even though I'm nothing to you now
Even though I'm nothing to you now
