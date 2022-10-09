Lirik Lagu Bruises – Lewis Capaldi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bruises

Counting days, counting days

Since my love up and got lost on me

And every breath that I've been takin'

Since you left feels like a waste on me

I've been holding on to hope

That you'll come back when you can find some peace

'Cause every word that I've heard spoken

Since you left feels like an hollow street

I've been told, I've been told to get you off my mind

But I hope I never lose the bruises that you left behind

Oh my lord, oh my lord, I need you by my side

There must be something in the water

'Cause everyday it's getting colder

And if only I could hold you

You'd keep my head from going under

Maybe I, maybe I'm just being blinded

By the brighter side

Of what we had because it's over

Well there must be something in the tide

I've been told, I've been told to get you off my mind

But I hope I never lose the bruises that you left behind

Oh my lord, oh my lord, I need you by my side

There must be something in the water

'Cause everyday it's getting colder

And if only I could hold you

You'd keep my head from going under

It's your love I'm lost in

Your love I'm lost in

Your love I'm lost in

And I'm tired of being so exhausted

Your love I'm lost in

Your love I'm lost in

Your love I'm lost in

Even though I'm nothing to you now

Even though I'm nothing to you now