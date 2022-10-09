Lirik Lagu Who – Lauv feat BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Who
Outlines of new eyes and visions of you
Girl, I think I need a minute
To figure out what is, what isn't
These choices and voices, they're all in my head
Sometimes you make me feel crazy
Sometimes I swear I think you hate me like, uh
I need a walk, I need a walk
I need to get outta here
'Cause I need to know
Who are you?
'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby
Who are you?
'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it
I, I'm sick of waiting for love, love
I, I know that you're not the one, one
Feelin' hypnotized by the words that you said
Don't lie to me, just get in my head
When the morning comes you're still in my bed
But it's so, so cold
Who are you?
'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with
Who are you?
'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby
Who are you?
'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it
I, I'm sick of waiting for love, love
I, I know that you're not the one, one
