Lirik Lagu Who – Lauv feat BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Who

Outlines of new eyes and visions of you

Girl, I think I need a minute

To figure out what is, what isn't

These choices and voices, they're all in my head

Sometimes you make me feel crazy

Sometimes I swear I think you hate me like, uh

I need a walk, I need a walk

I need to get outta here

'Cause I need to know

Who are you?

'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby

Who are you?

'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it

I, I'm sick of waiting for love, love

I, I know that you're not the one, one

Feelin' hypnotized by the words that you said

Don't lie to me, just get in my head

When the morning comes you're still in my bed

But it's so, so cold

Who are you?

'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with

Who are you?

'Cause you're not the girl I fell in love with, baby

Who are you?

'Cause something has changed, you're not the same, I hate it

I, I'm sick of waiting for love, love

I, I know that you're not the one, one

Credit