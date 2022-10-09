Lirik Lagu All 4 Nothing (I’m So in Love) – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All 4 Nothing (I’m So in Love)
I'm so in love, I'm so in love
I don't ever wanna stop this ride that we're on
I don't ever wanna say goodbye
Then all of those nights, they would just be all for nothing
Third of October
We were never sober
First few times that we hung out
But we fell in love somehow
First time that I met you
I didn't have a damn clue
That I love everything about you
Now I can't think of life without you
Eh, did you know that you're my whole heart?
Eh, did you know that I never stop? No
Giving you everything I got 'cause I'm so
I'm so in love, I'm so in love
I don't ever wanna stop this ride that we're on
I don't ever wanna say goodbye
Then all of those nights, they would just be all for nothing
Yeah, I'm so in love, I'm so in love
I don't ever wanna stop this ride that we're on
I don't ever wanna say goodbye
Then all of those nights, they would just be all for nothing (yeah)
I'll never go back, I'll never go
Now that I know that, now that I know
I'll never leave you by your own
When you call, baby, I'll be there, oh, oh
Eh, did you know that you're my whole heart?
Eh, did you know that I never stop? No
Giving you everything I got 'cause I'm so
I'm so in love, I'm so in love
I don't ever wanna stop this ride that we're on
I don't ever wanna say goodbye
Then all of those nights, they would just be all for nothing
Yeah, I'm so in love, I'm so in love
I don't ever wanna stop this ride that we're on
I don't ever wanna say goodbye
Then all of those nights, they would just be all for nothing
Eh, did you know that you're my whole heart?
Eh, did you know that I never stop? No
Giving you everything I got 'cause I'm so
