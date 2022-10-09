Lirik Lagu All 4 Nothing (I’m So in Love) – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All 4 Nothing (I’m So in Love)

I'm so in love, I'm so in love

I don't ever wanna stop this ride that we're on

I don't ever wanna say goodbye

Then all of those nights, they would just be all for nothing

Third of October

We were never sober

First few times that we hung out

But we fell in love somehow

First time that I met you

I didn't have a damn clue

That I love everything about you

Now I can't think of life without you

Eh, did you know that you're my whole heart?

Eh, did you know that I never stop? No

Giving you everything I got 'cause I'm so

I'm so in love, I'm so in love

I don't ever wanna stop this ride that we're on

I don't ever wanna say goodbye

Then all of those nights, they would just be all for nothing

Yeah, I'm so in love, I'm so in love

I don't ever wanna stop this ride that we're on

I don't ever wanna say goodbye

Then all of those nights, they would just be all for nothing (yeah)

I'll never go back, I'll never go

Now that I know that, now that I know

I'll never leave you by your own

When you call, baby, I'll be there, oh, oh

Eh, did you know that you're my whole heart?

Eh, did you know that I never stop? No

Giving you everything I got 'cause I'm so

I'm so in love, I'm so in love

I don't ever wanna stop this ride that we're on

I don't ever wanna say goodbye

Then all of those nights, they would just be all for nothing

Yeah, I'm so in love, I'm so in love

I don't ever wanna stop this ride that we're on

I don't ever wanna say goodbye

Then all of those nights, they would just be all for nothing

Eh, did you know that you're my whole heart?

Eh, did you know that I never stop? No

Giving you everything I got 'cause I'm so