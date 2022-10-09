Lagu Heartbreak Anthem - Little Mix, Galantis & David Guetta dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hello, it's me, your ex
I called to say not sorry, but I wish you the best
And I don't hold no grudges, promise this ain't a test
We okay, we okay
Sometimes it works out but sometimes it don't
Maybe we'll fix this or maybe we won't
Sometimes a heart can sink like a stone
Until you find home
This ain't a heartbreak anthem
I don't care what happened
But I ain't got no time to dwell on it
Don't wanna throw a tantrum
You did what you had to
No, I ain't got no time to dwell on it
And I don't wanna feel, I don't wanna feel hollow
Chasin' you and me, chasin' all of these shadows
This ain't a heartbreak anthem
I don't care what happened
But I ain't got no time to dwell on it
This ain't a heartbreak anthem (ooh)
This ain't a heartbreak, this ain't a heartbreak
This ain't a heartbreak anthem
A heartbreak anthem, a heartbreak anthem
(Ain't, ain't a heartbreak)
Hello, it's me your ex (again)
I didn't wanna call but there's this pain in my chest
And thanks to you I'm wearing out this bulletproof vest
But I'll be okay (okay), I'm okay (I'm okay)
Sometimes it works out but sometimes it don't (oh)
Maybe we'll fix this or maybe we won't
Sometimes a heart can sink like a stone
Until you find home
This ain't a heartbreak anthem (no)
I don't care what happened
But I ain't got no time to dwell on it (oh)
Don't wanna throw a tantrum
You did what you had to
No, I ain't got no time to dwell on it
And I don't wanna feel, I don't wanna feel hollow
Chasin' you and me, chasin' all of these shadows
This ain't a heartbreak anthem
I don't care what happened
But I ain't got no time to dwell on it
This ain't a heartbreak anthem (ooh)
This ain't a heartbreak, this ain't a heartbreak
This ain't a heartbreak anthem
A heartbreak anthem, a heartbreak anthem
(Ain't, ain't a heartbreak)
