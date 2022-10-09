Lagu Heartbreak Anthem - Little Mix, Galantis & David Guetta dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heartbreak Anthem

Hello, it's me, your ex

I called to say not sorry, but I wish you the best

And I don't hold no grudges, promise this ain't a test

We okay, we okay

Sometimes it works out but sometimes it don't

Maybe we'll fix this or maybe we won't

Sometimes a heart can sink like a stone

Until you find home

This ain't a heartbreak anthem

I don't care what happened

But I ain't got no time to dwell on it

Don't wanna throw a tantrum

You did what you had to

No, I ain't got no time to dwell on it

And I don't wanna feel, I don't wanna feel hollow

Chasin' you and me, chasin' all of these shadows

This ain't a heartbreak anthem

I don't care what happened

But I ain't got no time to dwell on it

This ain't a heartbreak anthem (ooh)

This ain't a heartbreak, this ain't a heartbreak

This ain't a heartbreak anthem

A heartbreak anthem, a heartbreak anthem

(Ain't, ain't a heartbreak)

Hello, it's me your ex (again)

I didn't wanna call but there's this pain in my chest

And thanks to you I'm wearing out this bulletproof vest

But I'll be okay (okay), I'm okay (I'm okay)

Sometimes it works out but sometimes it don't (oh)

Maybe we'll fix this or maybe we won't

Sometimes a heart can sink like a stone

Until you find home

This ain't a heartbreak anthem (no)

I don't care what happened

But I ain't got no time to dwell on it (oh)

Don't wanna throw a tantrum

You did what you had to

No, I ain't got no time to dwell on it

And I don't wanna feel, I don't wanna feel hollow

Chasin' you and me, chasin' all of these shadows

This ain't a heartbreak anthem

I don't care what happened

But I ain't got no time to dwell on it

This ain't a heartbreak anthem (ooh)

This ain't a heartbreak, this ain't a heartbreak

This ain't a heartbreak anthem

A heartbreak anthem, a heartbreak anthem

(Ain't, ain't a heartbreak)