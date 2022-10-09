Lirik Lagu Not a Pop Song – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Not a Pop Song

They look for picture perfect

Don't look deeper than the surface

Bubblegum always pops and

Stars, they fade out, life never stops

I don't do what Simon says

Get the message 'cause it's read

That's just life, it never plays fair

Said to follow any dream

Be a puppet on a string

Works for you, but that isn't me

This ain't another pop song 'bout fallin' in love

Or a party song 'bout drinks and drugs

No more singin' songs 'bout breakin' my heart

And my lonely nights, dancin' in the dark

If I'm a guilty pleasure

I want this life forever

I'll take it on 'cause anything is better

Than another pop song 'bout fallin' in love

But if you wanna sing along say, "I don't give a what"

A hamster on the wheel

That's how it's feels tryna be real

These unrealistic expectations, said we'll make it if we fake it

I don't do what Simon says

Get the message 'cause it's read

That's just life, it never plays fair

Said to follow any dream

Be a puppet on a string

Works for you, but that isn't me

This ain't another pop song 'bout fallin' in love

Or a party song 'bout drinks and drugs

No more singin' songs 'bout breakin' my heart

And my lonely nights, dancin' in the dark

If I'm a guilty pleasure, I want this life forever

I'll take it on 'cause anything is better

Than another pop song 'bout fallin' in love

But if you wanna sing along say, "I don't give a what"

No broken bottles

Or glitter on the floor from the night before

And no boy troubles

If this what you came here for, then you should know that

This ain't another pop song 'bout fallin' in love

Or a party song 'bout drinks and drugs

No more singin' songs 'bout breakin' my heart

And my lonely nights, dancin' in the dark

If I'm a guilty pleasure, I want this life forever

I'll take it on 'cause anything is better

Than another pop song 'bout fallin' in love

But if you wanna sing along say, "I don't give a what"