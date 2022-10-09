Lirik Lagu Not a Pop Song – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

They look for picture perfect
Don't look deeper than the surface
Bubblegum always pops and
Stars, they fade out, life never stops
I don't do what Simon says
Get the message 'cause it's read
That's just life, it never plays fair
Said to follow any dream
Be a puppet on a string
Works for you, but that isn't me
This ain't another pop song 'bout fallin' in love
Or a party song 'bout drinks and drugs
No more singin' songs 'bout breakin' my heart
And my lonely nights, dancin' in the dark
If I'm a guilty pleasure
I want this life forever
I'll take it on 'cause anything is better
Than another pop song 'bout fallin' in love
But if you wanna sing along say, "I don't give a what"
A hamster on the wheel
That's how it's feels tryna be real
These unrealistic expectations, said we'll make it if we fake it
I don't do what Simon says
Get the message 'cause it's read
That's just life, it never plays fair
Said to follow any dream
Be a puppet on a string
Works for you, but that isn't me
This ain't another pop song 'bout fallin' in love
Or a party song 'bout drinks and drugs
No more singin' songs 'bout breakin' my heart
And my lonely nights, dancin' in the dark
If I'm a guilty pleasure, I want this life forever
I'll take it on 'cause anything is better
Than another pop song 'bout fallin' in love
But if you wanna sing along say, "I don't give a what"
No broken bottles
Or glitter on the floor from the night before
And no boy troubles
If this what you came here for, then you should know that
This ain't another pop song 'bout fallin' in love
Or a party song 'bout drinks and drugs
No more singin' songs 'bout breakin' my heart
And my lonely nights, dancin' in the dark
If I'm a guilty pleasure, I want this life forever
I'll take it on 'cause anything is better
Than another pop song 'bout fallin' in love
But if you wanna sing along say, "I don't give a what"
