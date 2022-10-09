Lirik Lagu Bad News – LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lagu Bad News
I'ma make your mama love me
Every time you take me home
I'ma make your daddy hate me
Every time that we're alone
I'ma treat you right, you'll wanna be mine
And baby, that's the worst part
'Cause I'm never in town, I'll probably let you down
And I don't wanna break your heart
I'm no good for you
Baby, I'm bad news
Wish it wasn't true
Baby, I'm bad news
I'ma make your sister jealous
Ask if I got any friends
I'ma make your brother worry
'Cause he knows I'm just like him
I'ma treat you right, you'll wanna be mine
And baby, that's the worst part
'Cause I'm never in town, I'll probably let you down
And I don't wanna break your heart
I'm no good for you
Baby, I'm bad news
Wish it wasn't true
Baby, I'm bad news
Think we should stop before it gets deep
Don't wanna make promises that I know I can't keep
I'm no good for you
Baby, I'm bad news
Baby, I'm bad news
(Ooh)
Baby, I'm bad news
I'ma make you kinda nervous
Every time I hit the road
Little rough around the edges
There's a side of my that you don't know, know, know
