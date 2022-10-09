Lirik Lagu Bad News – LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lagu Bad News

I'ma make your mama love me

Every time you take me home

I'ma make your daddy hate me

Every time that we're alone

I'ma treat you right, you'll wanna be mine

And baby, that's the worst part

'Cause I'm never in town, I'll probably let you down

And I don't wanna break your heart

I'm no good for you

Baby, I'm bad news

Wish it wasn't true

Baby, I'm bad news

I'ma make your sister jealous

Ask if I got any friends

I'ma make your brother worry

'Cause he knows I'm just like him

I'ma treat you right, you'll wanna be mine

And baby, that's the worst part

'Cause I'm never in town, I'll probably let you down

And I don't wanna break your heart

I'm no good for you

Baby, I'm bad news

Wish it wasn't true

Baby, I'm bad news

Think we should stop before it gets deep

Don't wanna make promises that I know I can't keep

I'm no good for you

Baby, I'm bad news

Baby, I'm bad news

(Ooh)

Baby, I'm bad news

I'ma make you kinda nervous

Every time I hit the road

Little rough around the edges

There's a side of my that you don't know, know, know