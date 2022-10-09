Lirik Lagu Live Like You’re Dying – Lenka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Live Like You’re Dying

One of these days you'll be

Under the covers you'll be

Under the table and you'll realize

All of your days are numbered

All of them one to one hundred

All of them millions

All of them trillions

So what are you gonna do with them all?

You can not trade them in for mall

No no

Take every moment, you know that you own them

It's all you can do, use what's been given to you

Give me a reason

To fight the feeling

That there's nothing here for me

Cause none of its easy

I know it wasn't meant to be

I know it's all up to me, I know it's all up to me

So what am I gonna do with my time?

I'll take every moment, I know that I own them

It's all up to you to do whatever you choose

Live like you're dying and never stop trying

It's all you can do, use what's been given to you

All of the moments you didn't notice

Gone in the blink of an eye

All of the feelings you couldn't feel

No matter how you try

Credit

Artis: Lenka