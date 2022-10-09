Lirik Lagu Live Like You’re Dying – Lenka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Live Like You’re Dying
One of these days you'll be
Under the covers you'll be
Under the table and you'll realize
All of your days are numbered
All of them one to one hundred
All of them millions
All of them trillions
So what are you gonna do with them all?
You can not trade them in for mall
No no
Take every moment, you know that you own them
It's all you can do, use what's been given to you
Give me a reason
To fight the feeling
That there's nothing here for me
Cause none of its easy
I know it wasn't meant to be
I know it's all up to me, I know it's all up to me
So what am I gonna do with my time?
I'll take every moment, I know that I own them
It's all up to you to do whatever you choose
Live like you're dying and never stop trying
It's all you can do, use what's been given to you
All of the moments you didn't notice
Gone in the blink of an eye
All of the feelings you couldn't feel
No matter how you try
Credit
Artis: Lenka
