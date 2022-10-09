Lirik Winter Sun – Lenka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Winter Sun
Like winter sun, ah-ah-ah
Hey, you know what they say
Everything in moderation
So let's save a little space
To find relief from all the darkness
Streams of light come shining through
And I am here for you
'Cause that is what we do
I will be your winter sun
And you can be my summer rain
We will be there when the bad times come
And when the good rolls around again
Just like winter sun (sun)
Like winter sun, ah-ah-ah
Though, some time ago
I thought I could handle it all on my own (oh-oh)
Oh, oh, those times would show
I needed someone there to catch me
Remind me that light's shining through
'Cause that is what we do
And I'll do the same for you
Yeah, I will be your winter sun (I will be your winter sun)
And you can be my summer rain (and you can be my summer rain)
We will be there when the bad times come (ooh, when the bad times come)
And when the good rolls around again (ah-ah-ah)
Just like winter sun, ah-ah-ah
Like winter sun, ah-ah-ah
Just when you thought that the storm would never pass
Just when you thought that the clouds would never ever part
I will be your winter sun (I will be your winter sun)
And you can be my summer rain (and you can be my summer rain)
We will be there when the bad times come (ooh, when the bad times come)
And when the good rolls around again (ah-ah-ah)
Just like winter sun, ah-ah-ah
Like winter sun, ah-ah-ah
Just like winter sun
Like winter sun, ah-ah-ah
