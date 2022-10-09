Lirik Winter Sun – Lenka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Winter Sun

Like winter sun, ah-ah-ah

Hey, you know what they say

Everything in moderation

So let's save a little space

To find relief from all the darkness

Streams of light come shining through

And I am here for you

'Cause that is what we do

I will be your winter sun

And you can be my summer rain

We will be there when the bad times come

And when the good rolls around again

Just like winter sun (sun)

Like winter sun, ah-ah-ah

Though, some time ago

I thought I could handle it all on my own (oh-oh)

Oh, oh, those times would show

I needed someone there to catch me

Remind me that light's shining through

'Cause that is what we do

And I'll do the same for you

Yeah, I will be your winter sun (I will be your winter sun)

And you can be my summer rain (and you can be my summer rain)

We will be there when the bad times come (ooh, when the bad times come)

And when the good rolls around again (ah-ah-ah)

Just like winter sun, ah-ah-ah

Like winter sun, ah-ah-ah

Just when you thought that the storm would never pass

Just when you thought that the clouds would never ever part

I will be your winter sun (I will be your winter sun)

And you can be my summer rain (and you can be my summer rain)

We will be there when the bad times come (ooh, when the bad times come)

And when the good rolls around again (ah-ah-ah)

Just like winter sun, ah-ah-ah

Like winter sun, ah-ah-ah

Just like winter sun

Like winter sun, ah-ah-ah

