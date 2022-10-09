Lirik Lagu Sweet Melody – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
In a whole other life, there was this boy that I knew
He made me feel like a woman, we were young and silly fools
Anyway, he was in a band, wrote love songs about me
I wasn't crazy 'bout the words, but the melodies were sweet
Went something like
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Every time we go dancing, I see his straying eyes
Gave him too many chances, push my gears too many times
And when he start acting dumb, then I'll be on my way to leave
But I stopped in the tracks, when I heard this melody
And it went like
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
He used to sing me sweet melodies
He played me, made me believe it was real love
Sing me sweet melodies
But the day he did me wrong
The song couldn't go on and on
He used to sing me sweet melodies
He played me, made me believe it was real love
Sing me sweet melodies
But the day he did me wrong
The song couldn't go on and on and on
He would lie, he would cheat over syncopated beats
I was just his tiny dancer, he had control of my feet
Yes, when he came along, that's when I lost the groove
There was no song in the world to sing along or make me move
Sounded something like
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo (it was, oh)
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
