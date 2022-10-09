Lirik Lagu Sweet Melody – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Melody

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

In a whole other life, there was this boy that I knew

He made me feel like a woman, we were young and silly fools

Anyway, he was in a band, wrote love songs about me

I wasn't crazy 'bout the words, but the melodies were sweet

Went something like

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Every time we go dancing, I see his straying eyes

Gave him too many chances, push my gears too many times

And when he start acting dumb, then I'll be on my way to leave

But I stopped in the tracks, when I heard this melody

And it went like

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

He used to sing me sweet melodies

He played me, made me believe it was real love

Sing me sweet melodies

But the day he did me wrong

The song couldn't go on and on

He used to sing me sweet melodies

He played me, made me believe it was real love

Sing me sweet melodies

But the day he did me wrong

The song couldn't go on and on and on

He would lie, he would cheat over syncopated beats

I was just his tiny dancer, he had control of my feet

Yes, when he came along, that's when I lost the groove

There was no song in the world to sing along or make me move

Sounded something like

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo (it was, oh)

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo