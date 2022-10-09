Lirik Lagu Starting Line – Luke Hemmings dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Starting Line – Luke Hemmings

In and out of focus, moments that I keep

Something for the pain and something so I sleep

Won't you comfort me?

Warm the air that I breathe

Visceral in doses, hiding in the seams

Standing on the sun and I don't feel a thing

Won't you comfort me?

Take the fear I don't need

I wake up every morning with the years ticking by

I'm missing all these memories, maybe they were never mine

I feel the walls are closin', I'm running out of the time

I think I missed the gun at the starting line

Tell me, am I broken? I can never leave

Biting on my tongue and checking if it bleeds

Oh, is it lost on me?

All the things I believe

Something like an omen I can never keep

Moving on and on, so very bittersweet

Is it lost on me?

All the things I don't need

I wake up every morning with the years ticking by

I'm missing all these memories, maybe they were never mine

I feel the walls are closin', I'm running out of the time

I think I missed the gun at the starting line

Take me alive, make me a liar

Take me alive

Don't look away until it's gone

'Til it's gone

Take me alive, make me a liar

Take me alive

Don't look away until it's gone

'Til it's gone

I wake up every morning with the years ticking by

I'm missing all these memories, maybe they were never mine

I feel the walls are closin', I'm running out of the time

I think I missed the gun at the starting line

Take me alive, make me a liar

Take me alive

Don't look away until it's gone

'Til it's gone

Take me alive, make me a liar

Take me alive

Don't look away until it's gone

'Til it's gone

Credit