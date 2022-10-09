Lirik Lagu Starting Line – Luke Hemmings dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Starting Line – Luke Hemmings
In and out of focus, moments that I keep
Something for the pain and something so I sleep
Won't you comfort me?
Warm the air that I breathe
Visceral in doses, hiding in the seams
Standing on the sun and I don't feel a thing
Won't you comfort me?
Take the fear I don't need
I wake up every morning with the years ticking by
I'm missing all these memories, maybe they were never mine
I feel the walls are closin', I'm running out of the time
I think I missed the gun at the starting line
Tell me, am I broken? I can never leave
Biting on my tongue and checking if it bleeds
Oh, is it lost on me?
All the things I believe
Something like an omen I can never keep
Moving on and on, so very bittersweet
Is it lost on me?
All the things I don't need
I wake up every morning with the years ticking by
I'm missing all these memories, maybe they were never mine
I feel the walls are closin', I'm running out of the time
I think I missed the gun at the starting line
Take me alive, make me a liar
Take me alive
Don't look away until it's gone
'Til it's gone
Take me alive, make me a liar
Take me alive
Don't look away until it's gone
'Til it's gone
I wake up every morning with the years ticking by
I'm missing all these memories, maybe they were never mine
I feel the walls are closin', I'm running out of the time
I think I missed the gun at the starting line
Take me alive, make me a liar
Take me alive
Don't look away until it's gone
'Til it's gone
Take me alive, make me a liar
Take me alive
Don't look away until it's gone
'Til it's gone
