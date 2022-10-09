Lirik Lagu Power – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Power

Hold up, no, you didn't bow, bow

I ain't the chick to walk behind you 'round town

Just 'cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south

That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it lying down, baby

Oh, I'm a machine when I do it

I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it

Just 'cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south

That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it lying down

Baby, you're the man

But I got the, I got the, I got the power

You make rain

But I make it, I make it, I make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget

Who got the power?

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

Hold up!

(My turn)

I make this look easy, tick Tick, boom, like gasoline-y

Yeah, they call me Lamborghini, 'cause I know just what I'm worth

Z-z-z-zero to a hunnid, b-b-body make' em stutter

Start my engine, push the button, 'cause I'm gon' be coming first

Yeah, I'm a machine when I do it

I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it

Just 'cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south

That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it lying down

Baby, you're the man

But I got the, I got the, I got the power

You make rain

But I make it, I make it, I make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget

Who got the power?

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the