Lirik Lagu Power – Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hold up, no, you didn't bow, bow
I ain't the chick to walk behind you 'round town
Just 'cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it lying down, baby
Oh, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just 'cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it lying down
Baby, you're the man
But I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain
But I make it, I make it, I make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget
Who got the power?
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Hold up!
(My turn)
I make this look easy, tick Tick, boom, like gasoline-y
Yeah, they call me Lamborghini, 'cause I know just what I'm worth
Z-z-z-zero to a hunnid, b-b-body make' em stutter
Start my engine, push the button, 'cause I'm gon' be coming first
Yeah, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just 'cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it lying down
Baby, you're the man
But I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain
But I make it, I make it, I make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget
Who got the power?
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
