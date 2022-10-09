Lirik Lagu 512 – Lamb Of God dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 512 – Lamb Of God

This will be our last song

Of this evening's selectable selection

Feel free to destroy your living room

Smash your mother's best China

It's called "512"

Here we go

Six bars laid across the sky

Four empty walls to fill the time

One careless word, you lose your life

A grave new world awaits inside, turn it up

Lycanthropic survival instincts

Embrace the beast and shun the weak

Awake the primal one that sleeps inside

Or feel the shiver running through your spine

The time is slipping by, no peace in sight

But the teeth of time still hold their bite

My hands are painted red

My future's painted black

I can't recognize myself

I've become someone else

My hands are painted red

My hands are painted red

Schizophrenic amnesia

Bid goodbye to all you knew and loved

Forget the only life that you knew outside

They bought the ticket, now you take the ride