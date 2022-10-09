Lirik Lagu 512 – Lamb Of God dan Fakta di Baliknya

This will be our last song
Of this evening's selectable selection
Feel free to destroy your living room
Smash your mother's best China
It's called "512"
Here we go
Six bars laid across the sky
Four empty walls to fill the time
One careless word, you lose your life
A grave new world awaits inside, turn it up
Lycanthropic survival instincts
Embrace the beast and shun the weak
Awake the primal one that sleeps inside
Or feel the shiver running through your spine
The time is slipping by, no peace in sight
But the teeth of time still hold their bite
My hands are painted red
My future's painted black
I can't recognize myself
I've become someone else
My hands are painted red
My hands are painted red
Schizophrenic amnesia
Bid goodbye to all you knew and loved
Forget the only life that you knew outside
They bought the ticket, now you take the ride
