Lirik Lagu Motion – Luke Hemmings dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Motion – Luke Hemmings
With every sundown, I feel alone
These hands are strangers, they ain't my own
My eyes are lying, my eyes are lying to me
With every comedown, nowhere to go
This simple silence is all I know
You know I'm trying, you know I'm trying to leave
All this running in motion
Time slips by until you're lost in your mind
Who you gonna find?
Who you gonna find?
Can't you call in the sculptors
And paint a sky?
You know I want to live inside
Who you gonna find?
Who you gonna find?
I know it's hiding somewhere within
I'm just a makeup of words that I spin
All my desires are made of my arrogance
Took a walk in the neighborhood
Float away, and it's gone for good
There's some things that I'll never know
Searching for a miracle (will it be enough?)
All this running in motion
Time slips by until you're lost in your mind
Who you gonna find?
Who you gonna find?
Can't you call in the sculptors
And paint a sky?
You know I want to live inside
Who you gonna find?
Who you gonna find?
Who you gonna find?
Credit
Artis: Luke Hemmings
Album: When Facing the Things We Turn Away From
Dirilis: 2021
