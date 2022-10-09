Lirik Lagu Motion – Luke Hemmings dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Motion – Luke Hemmings

With every sundown, I feel alone

These hands are strangers, they ain't my own

My eyes are lying, my eyes are lying to me

With every comedown, nowhere to go

This simple silence is all I know

You know I'm trying, you know I'm trying to leave

All this running in motion

Time slips by until you're lost in your mind

Who you gonna find?

Who you gonna find?

Can't you call in the sculptors

And paint a sky?

You know I want to live inside

Who you gonna find?

Who you gonna find?

I know it's hiding somewhere within

I'm just a makeup of words that I spin

All my desires are made of my arrogance

Took a walk in the neighborhood

Float away, and it's gone for good

There's some things that I'll never know

Searching for a miracle (will it be enough?)

All this running in motion

Time slips by until you're lost in your mind

Who you gonna find?

Who you gonna find?

Can't you call in the sculptors

And paint a sky?

You know I want to live inside

Who you gonna find?

Who you gonna find?

Who you gonna find?

Credit

Artis: Luke Hemmings

Album: When Facing the Things We Turn Away From

Dirilis: 2021