Lirik Lagu Bad Liar – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Liar – Selena Gomez

I was walking down the street the other day

Tryna distract myself

But then I see your face

Oh wait, that’s someone else ooh

tryna play it coy, tryna make it disappear

But just like the battle of Troy

There’s nothing settled here

In my room there’s a king size space

Bigger than it used to be

If you want you can rent that place

Call me an amenity, even if it’s in my dreams

Oooh you’re taking up a fraction of my mind

Oooh every time I watch you serpentine

Oh I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying

Oh trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying

Not to think about you, no, no, no, no, not to think about you

No, no, no, no, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying

Oh trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying



Not to give in to you, no, no, no, no, not to give in to you

With my feelings on fire, guess I’m a bad liar

I see how your tension builds, it’s like looking in a mirror

Your touch like a happy pill, but still all we do is fear

What could possibly happen next, can we focus on the love

Paint my kiss across your chest, if you’re the art, I’ll be the brush