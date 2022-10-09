Lirik Lagu Bad Liar – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 9 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB
Selena Gomez.
Selena Gomez. /Instagram/@selenagomez

Lirik Lagu Bad LiarSelena Gomez

I was walking down the street the other day
Tryna distract myself
But then I see your face
Oh wait, that’s someone else ooh

tryna play it coy, tryna make it disappear
But just like the battle of Troy
There’s nothing settled here

In my room there’s a king size space
Bigger than it used to be
If you want you can rent that place
Call me an amenity, even if it’s in my dreams

Oooh you’re taking up a fraction of my mind
Oooh every time I watch you serpentine

Oh I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying
Oh trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying
Not to think about you, no, no, no, no, not to think about you

No, no, no, no, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying
Oh trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying


Not to give in to you, no, no, no, no, not to give in to you
With my feelings on fire, guess I’m a bad liar

I see how your tension builds, it’s like looking in a mirror
Your touch like a happy pill, but still all we do is fear
What could possibly happen next, can we focus on the love
Paint my kiss across your chest, if you’re the art, I’ll be the brush

Editor: Irwan Suherman

