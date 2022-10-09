Lirik Lagu Bad Liar – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Liar – Selena Gomez
I was walking down the street the other day
Tryna distract myself
But then I see your face
Oh wait, that’s someone else ooh
tryna play it coy, tryna make it disappear
But just like the battle of Troy
There’s nothing settled here
In my room there’s a king size space
Bigger than it used to be
If you want you can rent that place
Call me an amenity, even if it’s in my dreams
Oooh you’re taking up a fraction of my mind
Oooh every time I watch you serpentine
Oh I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying
Oh trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying
Not to think about you, no, no, no, no, not to think about you
No, no, no, no, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying
Oh trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying, I’m trying
Not to give in to you, no, no, no, no, not to give in to you
With my feelings on fire, guess I’m a bad liar
I see how your tension builds, it’s like looking in a mirror
Your touch like a happy pill, but still all we do is fear
What could possibly happen next, can we focus on the love
Paint my kiss across your chest, if you’re the art, I’ll be the brush
Artikel Pilihan