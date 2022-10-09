Lirik Lagu Love Somebody – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Somebody – Lauv

Why do I do this?

Pick you up and put you down and put you through this

Started off as a good thing, a sure thing, you held back but I know

In the moment our lips touched

The rush sent us straight to the moon

I should've known that we'd be coming down

Right to the bottom where we are now, hmm

Started off as a good thing, a sure thing, what the hell did I do? Yeah

Every time I think I love somebody

Always find a way to throw it all away

I don't ever wanna hurt nobody

I don't wanna be the one to say

That we gotta have a conversation

I don't wanna watch the tears roll down your face

Know, I hurt you, and I, I'm sorry

All I wanted was to love somebody

