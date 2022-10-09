Lirik Lagu Love Somebody – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Somebody – Lauv
Why do I do this?
Pick you up and put you down and put you through this
Started off as a good thing, a sure thing, you held back but I know
In the moment our lips touched
The rush sent us straight to the moon
I should've known that we'd be coming down
Right to the bottom where we are now, hmm
Started off as a good thing, a sure thing, what the hell did I do? Yeah
Every time I think I love somebody
Always find a way to throw it all away
I don't ever wanna hurt nobody
I don't wanna be the one to say
That we gotta have a conversation
I don't wanna watch the tears roll down your face
Know, I hurt you, and I, I'm sorry
All I wanted was to love somebody
