Lirik Lagu 2021 – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 2021 – Lauv

2021

We can have some fun, maybe we could run

I could be the one, baby, you're the one

Think it's time to go hard for your loving

Baby, I love you, I don't want no one else but you

Oh, 2021, 2021

We can have some fun, maybe we could run

I could be the one, baby, you're the one

Think it's time to go hard for your loving

Baby, I love you, I don't want no one else but you

Do you wanna fall in love?

We don't gotta make it so hard

I don't mean to act so cold

It's just an excuse to let you go

You're just staring out the window

I just wanna kiss you from the driver's seat

Baby, you're invaluable to me

I know sometimes I don't show it

But I know we'll get through it, mm

2021

We can have some fun, maybe we could run

I could be the one, baby, you're the one

Think it's time to go hard for your loving

Baby, I love you, I don't want no one else but you

Oh, 2021, 2021

We can have some fun, maybe we could run

I could be the one, baby, you're the one

Think it's time to go hard for your loving

Baby, I love you, I don't want no one else but you

I know who you really are, baby, I'll give you it all

If I could do something just to prove to you

I'm still good for you

If you don't leave me, don't leave me

I'm never on time, but I'm always there when you call

Stay on my mind through summer, winter, spring and fall

I don't ever wanna make you feel like you're a "maybe, " baby

2021

We can have some fun, maybe we could run

I could be the one, baby, you're the one

Think it's time to go hard for your loving

Baby, I love you, I don't want no one else but you

Oh, 2021, 2021

We can have some fun, maybe we could run

I could be the one, baby, you're the one

Think it's time to go hard for your loving

Baby, I love you, I don't want no one else but you

Credit

Artis: Lauv

Album: 2021