Lirik Lagu 2021 – Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

2021
We can have some fun, maybe we could run
I could be the one, baby, you're the one
Think it's time to go hard for your loving
Baby, I love you, I don't want no one else but you
Oh, 2021, 2021
We can have some fun, maybe we could run
I could be the one, baby, you're the one
Think it's time to go hard for your loving
Baby, I love you, I don't want no one else but you
Do you wanna fall in love?
We don't gotta make it so hard
I don't mean to act so cold
It's just an excuse to let you go
You're just staring out the window
I just wanna kiss you from the driver's seat
Baby, you're invaluable to me
I know sometimes I don't show it
But I know we'll get through it, mm
2021
We can have some fun, maybe we could run
I could be the one, baby, you're the one
Think it's time to go hard for your loving
Baby, I love you, I don't want no one else but you
Oh, 2021, 2021
We can have some fun, maybe we could run
I could be the one, baby, you're the one
Think it's time to go hard for your loving
Baby, I love you, I don't want no one else but you
I know who you really are, baby, I'll give you it all
If I could do something just to prove to you
I'm still good for you
If you don't leave me, don't leave me
I'm never on time, but I'm always there when you call
Stay on my mind through summer, winter, spring and fall
I don't ever wanna make you feel like you're a "maybe, " baby
2021
We can have some fun, maybe we could run
I could be the one, baby, you're the one
Think it's time to go hard for your loving
Baby, I love you, I don't want no one else but you
Oh, 2021, 2021
We can have some fun, maybe we could run
I could be the one, baby, you're the one
Think it's time to go hard for your loving
Baby, I love you, I don't want no one else but you
Credit
Artis: Lauv
Album: 2021
Artikel Pilihan