Lirik Lagu Heart Won’t Let Me – LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heart Won’t Let Me – LANY

You and I always fight 'bout the same old thing

In the car, at the bar, by the kitchen sink

You used to say you want me, now we just say sorry

You and I always fight 'bout the same old thing

I should've probably already left

But I never listen to my head

Say I'm gonna go, can't take it anymore

Keys are in my hand, got one foot out the door

Every time I try, every time I try to leave

My heart won't let me

Not okay, God, I hate-hate the place we're in

But I forget for a sec when I kiss your lips

I should've probably already left

But I never listen to my head

Say I'm gonna go, can't take it anymore

Keys are in my hand, got one foot out the door

Every time I try, every time I try to leave

My heart won't let me

Be the one to quit, I know it's gonna hurt

Lyin' to myself will only make it worse

Every time I try, every time I try to leave

My heart won't let me

My heart won't let me

(Ooh, ooh-ooh)

You used to say you want me, now we just say sorry

Why can't I just walk away?