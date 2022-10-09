Lirik Lagu Heart Won’t Let Me – LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heart Won’t Let Me – LANY
You and I always fight 'bout the same old thing
In the car, at the bar, by the kitchen sink
You used to say you want me, now we just say sorry
You and I always fight 'bout the same old thing
I should've probably already left
But I never listen to my head
Say I'm gonna go, can't take it anymore
Keys are in my hand, got one foot out the door
Every time I try, every time I try to leave
My heart won't let me
Not okay, God, I hate-hate the place we're in
But I forget for a sec when I kiss your lips
I should've probably already left
But I never listen to my head
Say I'm gonna go, can't take it anymore
Keys are in my hand, got one foot out the door
Every time I try, every time I try to leave
My heart won't let me
Be the one to quit, I know it's gonna hurt
Lyin' to myself will only make it worse
Every time I try, every time I try to leave
My heart won't let me
My heart won't let me
(Ooh, ooh-ooh)
You used to say you want me, now we just say sorry
Why can't I just walk away?
