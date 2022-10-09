Lirik Lagu Break Up Song - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Break Up Song - Little Mix

This is not a second chance, no, no, baby

This is not a new romance, not tonight

This is for all the nights I cried for you, baby

Hoping you could be the one that could love me right

I'll be good all by myself

Yeah, I'll find a way to dance without you

In the middle of the crowd

I'll forget all of the pain inside, oh-oh

So tonight, I'll sing another

Another break up song

So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on

For all of the times they screwed us over

Let it play on, and on, and on

Just another break up song

Ain't no more tears

Ain't gonna cry

Boy, I'll do anything to get you off my mind

I'm gonna dance

Under the lights

Boy, I'll do anything to get you off my mind

I ain't even gonna call ya, no, baby

The best thing I ever did was to let you go

Did you think you were the only one who could save me?

I ain't gonna take you back like I did before, no, woah

'Cause I'll be good all by myself

Yeah, I'll find a way to dance without you (dance without you)

In the middle of the crowd

I'll forget all of the pain inside, oh-oh

So tonight, I'll sing another

Another break-up song (break up song)

So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on (on and on)

For all of the times they screwed us over

Let it play on, and on, and on

Just another break up song

Ain't no more tears

Ain't gonna cry

Boy, I'll do anything to get you off my mind

I'm gonna dance (I'm gonna dance)

Under the lights (under the lights)

Boy, I'll do anything to get you off my mind