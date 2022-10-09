Lirik Lagu Break Up Song - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Break Up Song - Little Mix
This is not a second chance, no, no, baby
This is not a new romance, not tonight
This is for all the nights I cried for you, baby
Hoping you could be the one that could love me right
I'll be good all by myself
Yeah, I'll find a way to dance without you
In the middle of the crowd
I'll forget all of the pain inside, oh-oh
So tonight, I'll sing another
Another break up song
So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on
For all of the times they screwed us over
Let it play on, and on, and on
Just another break up song
Ain't no more tears
Ain't gonna cry
Boy, I'll do anything to get you off my mind
I'm gonna dance
Under the lights
Boy, I'll do anything to get you off my mind
I ain't even gonna call ya, no, baby
The best thing I ever did was to let you go
Did you think you were the only one who could save me?
I ain't gonna take you back like I did before, no, woah
'Cause I'll be good all by myself
Yeah, I'll find a way to dance without you (dance without you)
In the middle of the crowd
I'll forget all of the pain inside, oh-oh
So tonight, I'll sing another
Another break-up song (break up song)
So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on (on and on)
For all of the times they screwed us over
Let it play on, and on, and on
Just another break up song
Ain't no more tears
Ain't gonna cry
Boy, I'll do anything to get you off my mind
I'm gonna dance (I'm gonna dance)
Under the lights (under the lights)
Boy, I'll do anything to get you off my mind
