Lirik Lagu Whatever She’s Got - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Whatever She’s Got - David Nail
She's a little complicated
She'll make her mind up just to change it
The kind of girl that keeps you waitin', waitin' around
She likes to get her toes done bright red
She's always reapplyin' her lipstick
The muddy river bank she's the first in and last out
She's got somethin' I can't figure out
That everybody's talkin' 'bout
She's got the blue jeans painted on tight
That everybody wants on a Saturday night
She got the mood ring, she's never the same
She's sunny one minute then she's pourin' down rain
And she'll do whatever she wants
And when she moves every jaw's gonna drop
And I do but I don't want her to stop
I want, I want I want whatever she's got
I want whatever she's got
Tell your mind before you thought it
What you thought your plan was park it
To figure out where your heart is so twisted up
Have you spending every weekend
And every penny you've been keepin'
Just to figure out what she's thinkin' when you're thinkin' it's love
'Cause she got the blue jeans painted on tight
That everybody wants on a Saturday night
She got the mood ring, she never the same
She's sunny one minute then she's pourin' down rain.
And she'll do whatever she wants
And when she moves every jaw's gonna drop
And I do, but I don't want her to stop
I want, I want, I want whatever she's got
I want whatever she's got
She's got me hangin' on the ledge
On the edge of a kiss
All I ever wanna do is this
She got the blue jeans painted on tight
That everybody wants on a Saturday night
She got the mood ring, she's never the same
I want, I want, I want, I want, I want
She got the blue jeans painted on tight
That everybody wants on a Saturday night
She got the mood ring, she's never the same
She's sunny one minute then she's pourin' down rain
And she'll do whatever she wants
And when she moves every jaw's gonna drop
And I do but I don't want her to stop
I want, I want, I want
Whatever she's got
I want whatever she's got
She's a little bit complicated
That's alright
Doesn't matter I'll keep on waitin'
For whatever she's got
For whatever she's got
Lagu: Whatever She's Got
Artikel Pilihan