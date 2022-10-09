Lirik Lagu Whatever She’s Got - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Whatever She’s Got - David Nail

She's a little complicated

She'll make her mind up just to change it

The kind of girl that keeps you waitin', waitin' around

She likes to get her toes done bright red

She's always reapplyin' her lipstick

The muddy river bank she's the first in and last out

She's got somethin' I can't figure out

That everybody's talkin' 'bout

She's got the blue jeans painted on tight

That everybody wants on a Saturday night

She got the mood ring, she's never the same

She's sunny one minute then she's pourin' down rain

And she'll do whatever she wants

And when she moves every jaw's gonna drop

And I do but I don't want her to stop

I want, I want I want whatever she's got

I want whatever she's got

Tell your mind before you thought it

What you thought your plan was park it

To figure out where your heart is so twisted up

Have you spending every weekend

And every penny you've been keepin'

Just to figure out what she's thinkin' when you're thinkin' it's love

'Cause she got the blue jeans painted on tight

That everybody wants on a Saturday night

She got the mood ring, she never the same

She's sunny one minute then she's pourin' down rain.

And she'll do whatever she wants

And when she moves every jaw's gonna drop

And I do, but I don't want her to stop

I want, I want, I want whatever she's got

I want whatever she's got

She's got me hangin' on the ledge

On the edge of a kiss

All I ever wanna do is this

She got the blue jeans painted on tight

That everybody wants on a Saturday night

She got the mood ring, she's never the same

I want, I want, I want, I want, I want

She got the blue jeans painted on tight

That everybody wants on a Saturday night

She got the mood ring, she's never the same

She's sunny one minute then she's pourin' down rain

And she'll do whatever she wants

And when she moves every jaw's gonna drop

And I do but I don't want her to stop

I want, I want, I want

Whatever she's got

I want whatever she's got

She's a little bit complicated

That's alright

Doesn't matter I'll keep on waitin'

For whatever she's got

For whatever she's got

