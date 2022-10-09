Lirik Lagu Why Don't We - Big Plans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Why Don't We - Big Plans
… Work all day, work all night
Might not get no sleep tonight
Baby can you stay up?
We could talk, we could dance
Don't matter the circumstance
We don't let it change us
… That's the beautiful thing about us
'Fore all the diamonds and rings, we got trust
Roll with me, get it right, faded on a summer night
Let's see where it takes us
… I got real big plans, baby, for you and me
So love me for who I am and for who I'm gonna be
Ain't got everything you want, but got everything you need
So take a chance, take a chance on me
I got real big plans, baby, for you and me
So love me for who I am and for who I'm gonna be
Ain't got everything you want, but got everything you need
So take a chance, take a chance on me
… I got real big plans
Hold up, hold up, baby
I got real big plans
Hold up, hold up, baby
… Know you're tired, know you're down
Know you wanna leave this town
Baby, give me one year, yeah
Take my hand, take a leap
Girl, you gotta wait and see
Where I take it from here
… That's the beautiful thing about you
I know that you'd do the same in my shoes
Never switch, never stop, I could see us at the top
Girl why don't we go there
… I got real big plans, baby, for you and me
So love me for who I am and for who I'm gonna be
Ain't got everything you want but got everything you need
So take a chance, take a chance on me
I got real big plans, baby, for you and me
So love me for who I am and for who I'm gonna be
Ain't got everything you want but got everything you'll need
So take a chance, take a chance on me
… I got real big plans
Hold up, hold up, baby (Oh)
I got real big plans
Hold up, hold up, baby
