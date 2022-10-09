Lirik Lagu Why Don't We - Big Plans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Why Don't We - Big Plans

… Work all day, work all night

Might not get no sleep tonight

Baby can you stay up?

We could talk, we could dance

Don't matter the circumstance

We don't let it change us

… That's the beautiful thing about us

'Fore all the diamonds and rings, we got trust

Roll with me, get it right, faded on a summer night

Let's see where it takes us

… I got real big plans, baby, for you and me

So love me for who I am and for who I'm gonna be

Ain't got everything you want, but got everything you need

So take a chance, take a chance on me

I got real big plans, baby, for you and me

So love me for who I am and for who I'm gonna be

Ain't got everything you want, but got everything you need

So take a chance, take a chance on me

… I got real big plans

Hold up, hold up, baby

I got real big plans

Hold up, hold up, baby

… Know you're tired, know you're down

Know you wanna leave this town

Baby, give me one year, yeah

Take my hand, take a leap

Girl, you gotta wait and see

Where I take it from here

… That's the beautiful thing about you

I know that you'd do the same in my shoes

Never switch, never stop, I could see us at the top

Girl why don't we go there

… I got real big plans, baby, for you and me

So love me for who I am and for who I'm gonna be

Ain't got everything you want but got everything you need

So take a chance, take a chance on me

I got real big plans, baby, for you and me

So love me for who I am and for who I'm gonna be

Ain't got everything you want but got everything you'll need

So take a chance, take a chance on me

… I got real big plans

Hold up, hold up, baby (Oh)

I got real big plans

Hold up, hold up, baby