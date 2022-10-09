Lirik Lagu Coastline - Hollow Coves dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm leaving home for the coastline
Some place under the sun
I feel my heart for the first time
'Cause now I'm moving on yeah
I'm moving
And there's a place that I've dreamed of
Where I can free my mind
I hear the sounds of the season
And lose all, sense of time
Artis: Hollow Coves
