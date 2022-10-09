Lirik Lagu Empty Space - James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Empty Space – James Arthur

I don't see you

You're not in every window I look through

And I don't miss you

You're not in every single thing I do

I don't think we're meant to be

And you are not the missing piece

I won't hear it

Whenever anybody says your name

And I won't feel it

Even when I'm burstin' into flames

I don't regret the day I left

I don't believe that I was blessed

I'm probably lyin' to myself, again

I'm alone in my head

Looking for love in a stranger's bed

But I don't think I'll find it

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

I wanna tell all my friends

But I don't think they would understand

It's something l've decided

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

Space, space

This empty space

Space, space

This

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

I've been drinking

I've been doing things I shouldn't do

Overthinking

I don't know who I am without you

I'm a liar and a cheat

I let my ego swallow me

And that's why I might never see you again

I'm alone in my head

Looking for love in a stranger's bed

But I don't think I'll find it

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

I wanna tell all my friends

But I don't think they would understand

It's something l've decided

'Cause only you could fill this empty space