Lirik Lagu Boy Problems - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Boy Problems - Carly Rae Jepsen
Listen, just leave or stay
But I'm done listening to it
If you're gonna go then go
She said to me on the phone
So tired of hearin' all your boy problems
If you're gonna stay then stay
He's not gonna change anyway
So tired of hearin' all your boy problems
And I know she's right
And I should not be offended
Yeah, I know what it looks like
From the outside
And I know she's right
And I should not be offended
Yeah, I know what it looks like
From the outside, from the outside
Boy problems, who's got 'em?
I've got 'em too
Boy trouble, we've got double
Don't know what to do
I think I broke up with my boyfriend today
And I don't really care
I've got worse problems
(I broke up with my boyfriend)
I think I broke up with my boyfriend today
And I don't really care
I've got worse problems
(I broke up with my boyfriend, yeah)
"Carly, gotta let it go!"
She said to me on the phone
So tired of hearing all your boy problems
It could be the perfect day
He'll just make it rain anyway
So tired of hearin' all your boy problems
And I know she's right
And I should not be offended
Yeah, I know what it looks like
From the outside
And I know she's right
And I should not be offended
Yeah, I know what it looks like
From the outside, from the outside
Boy problems, who's got 'em?
I've got 'em too
Boy trouble, we've got double
Don't know what to do
I think I broke up with my boyfriend today
And I don't really care
I've got worse problems
(I broke up with my boyfriend)
I think I broke up with my boyfriend today
And I don't really care
I've got worse problems
(I broke up with my boyfriend, yeah)
What's worse
Losing a lover or losing your best friend?
Oh oh oh oh oh
What's worse is when you discover
You're not good for each other
She's been giving, you've been taking, taking, taking
Boy problems, who's got 'em?
I've got 'em too
Boy trouble, we've got double
Don't know what to do
I think I broke up with my boyfriend today
And I don't really care
I've got worse problems
(I broke up with my boyfriend)
I think I broke up with my boyfriend today
And I don't really care
I've got worse problems
(I broke up with my boyfriend, yeah)
Boy problems, who's got 'em?
I've got 'em too
Boy trouble, we've got double
Don't know what to do
Boy problems, who's got 'em?
I've got 'em too
Boy trouble, we've got double
Don't know what to do
Boy problems, who's got 'em?
I've got 'em too
