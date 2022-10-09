Lirik Lagu Boy Problems - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Boy Problems - Carly Rae Jepsen

Listen, just leave or stay

But I'm done listening to it

If you're gonna go then go

She said to me on the phone

So tired of hearin' all your boy problems

If you're gonna stay then stay

He's not gonna change anyway

So tired of hearin' all your boy problems

And I know she's right

And I should not be offended

Yeah, I know what it looks like

From the outside

And I know she's right

And I should not be offended

Yeah, I know what it looks like

From the outside, from the outside

Boy problems, who's got 'em?

I've got 'em too

Boy trouble, we've got double

Don't know what to do

I think I broke up with my boyfriend today

And I don't really care

I've got worse problems

(I broke up with my boyfriend)

I think I broke up with my boyfriend today

And I don't really care

I've got worse problems

(I broke up with my boyfriend, yeah)

"Carly, gotta let it go!"

She said to me on the phone

So tired of hearing all your boy problems

It could be the perfect day

He'll just make it rain anyway

So tired of hearin' all your boy problems

And I know she's right

And I should not be offended

Yeah, I know what it looks like

From the outside

And I know she's right

And I should not be offended

Yeah, I know what it looks like

From the outside, from the outside

Boy problems, who's got 'em?

I've got 'em too

Boy trouble, we've got double

Don't know what to do

I think I broke up with my boyfriend today

And I don't really care

I've got worse problems

(I broke up with my boyfriend)

I think I broke up with my boyfriend today

And I don't really care

I've got worse problems

(I broke up with my boyfriend, yeah)

What's worse

Losing a lover or losing your best friend?

Oh oh oh oh oh

What's worse is when you discover

You're not good for each other

She's been giving, you've been taking, taking, taking

Boy problems, who's got 'em?

I've got 'em too

Boy trouble, we've got double

Don't know what to do

I think I broke up with my boyfriend today

And I don't really care

I've got worse problems

(I broke up with my boyfriend)

I think I broke up with my boyfriend today

And I don't really care

I've got worse problems

(I broke up with my boyfriend, yeah)

Boy problems, who's got 'em?

I've got 'em too

Boy trouble, we've got double

Don't know what to do

Boy problems, who's got 'em?

I've got 'em too

Boy trouble, we've got double

Don't know what to do

Boy problems, who's got 'em?

I've got 'em too