Lirik Lagu Pain - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pain - Jimmy Eat World

I don't feel the way I've ever felt

I know

Gonna smile and not get worried

I try but it shows

Anyone can make what I have built

And better now

Anyone can find the same white pills

It takes my pain away

It's a lie a kiss with opened eyes

And she's not breathing back

Anything would bother me

(It takes my pain away)

Nevermind these are horrid times

Oh oh oh

I can't let it bother me

I never thought I'd walk away from you

I did

But it's a false sense of accomplishment

Every time I quit

Anyone can see my every flaw

It isn't hard

Anyone can say they're above this all

It takes my pain away

It's a lie a kiss with opened eyes

And she's not breathing back

Well anything would bother me

(It takes my pain away)

Nevermind these are horrid times

Oh oh oh

I can't let it bother me

I can't let it bother me

It takes my pain away

It's a lie a kiss with opened eyes

And she's not breathing back

Anything but bother me

(It takes my pain away)

Nevermind these are horrid times

Oh oh oh

I can't let it bother me

It takes my pain

It takes my pain

It takes my pain away

