Lirik Lagu Pain - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

I don't feel the way I've ever felt
I know
Gonna smile and not get worried
I try but it shows
Anyone can make what I have built
And better now
Anyone can find the same white pills
It takes my pain away
It's a lie a kiss with opened eyes
And she's not breathing back
Anything would bother me
(It takes my pain away)
Nevermind these are horrid times
Oh oh oh
I can't let it bother me
I never thought I'd walk away from you
I did
But it's a false sense of accomplishment
Every time I quit
Anyone can see my every flaw
It isn't hard
Anyone can say they're above this all
It takes my pain away
It's a lie a kiss with opened eyes
And she's not breathing back
Well anything would bother me
(It takes my pain away)
Nevermind these are horrid times
Oh oh oh
I can't let it bother me
I can't let it bother me
It takes my pain away
It's a lie a kiss with opened eyes
And she's not breathing back
Anything but bother me
(It takes my pain away)
Nevermind these are horrid times
Oh oh oh
I can't let it bother me
It takes my pain
It takes my pain
It takes my pain away
