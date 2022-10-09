Lirik Lagu The Woods - Hollow Coves dan Fakta di Baliknya

We're all falling and we need a place to hide
A safe place somewhere in the woods we can start the fire
All we know is what would be our home
We will stay 'til the break of dawn
The cold night takes us to a place to escape the chill
Tucked up somewhere in the woods on a hill
Wake up feeling the cold in between our toes
Is there a way back? Nobody knows
And we leave it all behind
Can't you see we need some time?
And we all sit around the fire
We feel a little warmer now
And we all sit around the fire
We feel so much better now
And we all sit around the fire
We feel a little warmer now
And we all sit around the fire
We feel so much better now
And we all sit around the fire
We feel a little warmer now
And we all sit around the fire
We feel so much better now
Credit
Artis: Hollow Coves
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Indie folk
Penulis lagu: Christian Liu De Almeida / Matthew Albert Carins / Ryan Paul Henderson
