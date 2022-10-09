Lirik Lagu The Woods - Hollow Coves dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Woods - Hollow Coves

We're all falling and we need a place to hide

A safe place somewhere in the woods we can start the fire

All we know is what would be our home

We will stay 'til the break of dawn

The cold night takes us to a place to escape the chill

Tucked up somewhere in the woods on a hill

Wake up feeling the cold in between our toes

Is there a way back? Nobody knows

And we leave it all behind

Can't you see we need some time?

And we all sit around the fire

We feel a little warmer now

And we all sit around the fire

We feel so much better now

And we all sit around the fire

We feel a little warmer now

And we all sit around the fire

We feel so much better now

And we all sit around the fire

We feel a little warmer now

And we all sit around the fire

We feel so much better now

Credit

Artis: Hollow Coves

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: Indie folk

Penulis lagu: Christian Liu De Almeida / Matthew Albert Carins / Ryan Paul Henderson

Fakta di Balik Lagu