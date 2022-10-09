Lirik Lagu Follow You – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Tim PRMN 12
9 Oktober 2022, 02:13 WIB
Ilustrasi Imagine Dragons, simak lirik lagu Follow You lengkap dengan faktanya.
Ilustrasi Imagine Dragons, simak lirik lagu Follow You lengkap dengan faktanya. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/ImagineDragons

Lirik lagu Follow You - Imagine Dragons

You know I got your number, number all night
I'm always on your team, I got your back alright
Taking those, taking those losses if it treats you right
I want to put you into the spotlight
If the world would only know what you've been holding back
Heart attacks every night
Oh, you know it's not right

I will follow you way down wherever you may go
I'll follow you way down to your deepest low
I'll always be around wherever life takes you
You know I'll follow you

Call you up, you've been cryin', cryin' all night
You're only disappointed in yourself, alright
Taking those, taking those losses if it treats you right
I wanna take you into the sunlight
If the world would only know what you've been holding back
Heart attacks every night
Oh, you know it's not right

I will follow you way down wherever you may go
I'll follow you way down to your deepest low
I'll always be around wherever life takes you
You know I'll follow you
Ba-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da
Ba-da-da-da-da
You know I'll follow you
La-da-da-da-da
Wherever life takes you, you know I'll follow you

You're not the type to give yourself enough love
She live her life, hand in a tight glove
I wish that I could fix it, I could fix it for you
But instead I'll be right here comin' through
(Right here, comin' through)

I will follow you way down wherever you may go
I'll follow you way down to your deepest low
I'll always be around wherever life takes you
You know I'll follow you
Ba-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da
Ba-da-da-da-da
You know I'll follow you
La-da-da-da-da
Wherever life takes you, you know I'll follow you

Credit

Artis: Imagine Dragons
Album: Mercury
Rilis: 2021
Genre: Pop Rock
Penulis Lagu: Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, Daniel Sermon, Elley Duche, Fransisca Hall, dan Joel Little

