Lirik Lagu Follow You – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik lagu Follow You - Imagine Dragons

You know I got your number, number all night

I'm always on your team, I got your back alright

Taking those, taking those losses if it treats you right

I want to put you into the spotlight

If the world would only know what you've been holding back

Heart attacks every night

Oh, you know it's not right

I will follow you way down wherever you may go

I'll follow you way down to your deepest low

I'll always be around wherever life takes you

You know I'll follow you

Call you up, you've been cryin', cryin' all night

You're only disappointed in yourself, alright

Taking those, taking those losses if it treats you right

I wanna take you into the sunlight

If the world would only know what you've been holding back

Heart attacks every night

Oh, you know it's not right

I will follow you way down wherever you may go

I'll follow you way down to your deepest low

I'll always be around wherever life takes you

You know I'll follow you

Ba-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da

Ba-da-da-da-da

You know I'll follow you

La-da-da-da-da

Wherever life takes you, you know I'll follow you

You're not the type to give yourself enough love

She live her life, hand in a tight glove

I wish that I could fix it, I could fix it for you

But instead I'll be right here comin' through

(Right here, comin' through)

I will follow you way down wherever you may go

I'll follow you way down to your deepest low

I'll always be around wherever life takes you

You know I'll follow you

Ba-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da

Ba-da-da-da-da

You know I'll follow you

La-da-da-da-da

Wherever life takes you, you know I'll follow you

Credit

Artis: Imagine Dragons

Album: Mercury

Rilis: 2021

Genre: Pop Rock

Penulis Lagu: Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, Daniel Sermon, Elley Duche, Fransisca Hall, dan Joel Little