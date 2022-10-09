Lirik Lagu Hit The Floor - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hit The Floor - Linkin Park

There are just too many times that people have tried to look inside of me

Wondering what I think of you and I protect you out of courtesy

Too many times that I've held on when I needed to push away

Afraid to say what was on my mind, afraid to say what I need to say

Too many things that you said about me when I'm not around

You think having the upper hand means you gotta keep putting me down

But I've had too many standoffs with you

It's about as much as I can stand

So I'm waiting until the upper hand is mine

One minute you're on top

The next you're not, watch it drop

Making your heart stop

Just before you hit the floor

One minute you're on top

The next you're not, missed your shot

Making your heart stop

You think you've won

And then it's all gone

So many people like me put so much trust in all your lies

So concerned with what you think to just say what we feel inside

So many people like me walk on eggshells all day long

All I know is that all I want is to feel like I'm not stepped on

There are so many things you say that make me feel you cross the line

What goes up will surely fall and I'm counting down the time

'Cause I've had so many standoffs with you

It's about as much as I can stand

So I'm waiting until the upper hand is mine

One minute you're on top

The next you're not, watch it drop

Making your heart stop

Just before you hit the floor

One minute you're on top

The next you're not, missed your shot

Making your heart stop

You think you've won

And then it's all gone

And then it's all gone

And then it's all gone

And then it's all gone

Now it's all gone

I know I'll never trust a single thing you say

You knew your lies would divide us but you lied anyway

And all the lies have got you floating up above us all

But what goes up has got to fall

One minute you're on top

The next you're not, watch it drop

Making your heart stop

Just before you hit the floor

One minute you're on top

The next you're not, missed your shot

Making your heart stop

You think you've won

And then it's all gone