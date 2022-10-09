Lirik Lagu Rise Up - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

I was hoping for an indication
I was seeking higher elevation
(Aye-aye-aye, aye-aye-aye)
I've been shaken, waking in the night light
I've been breaking, hiding from the spotlight
(Aye-aye-aye, aye-aye-aye)
The more I stray, the less I fear
And the more I reach, the more I fade away
The darkness right in front of me
Oh, it's calling out, and I won't walk away
I would always open up the door
Always looking up for higher floors
Want to see it all, give me more (rise, rise up)
I was always up for making changes
Walking down the street meeting strangers
Flipping through my life, turning pages (rise, rise up)
Like a prayer that only needs a reason
Like a hunter waiting for the season
(Aye-aye-aye, aye-aye-aye)
I was there, but I was always leaving
I've been living, but I was never breathing
(Aye-aye-aye, aye-aye-aye)
The more I stray, the less I fear
And the more I reach, the more I fade away
The darkness right in front of me
Oh, it's calling out, and I won't walk away
I would always open up the door
Always looking up for higher floors
Want to see it all, give me more (rise, rise up)
I was always up for making changes
Walking down the street meeting strangers
Flipping through my life, turning pages (rise, rise up)
I'm bursting like the Fourth of July
So color me and blow me away
I'm broken in the prime of my life
So embrace it and leave me to stray
I would always open up the door
Always looking up for higher floors
Want to see it all, give me more (rise, rise up)
I was always up for making changes
Walking down the street meeting strangers
Flipping through my life, turning pages (rise, rise up)
I would always open up the door
Always looking up for higher floors
Want to see it all, give me more (rise, rise up)
I was always up for making changes
Walking down the street meeting strangers
Flipping through my life, turning pages (rise, rise up)
