Lirik Lagu Rise Up - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rise Up - Imagine Dragons

I was hoping for an indication

I was seeking higher elevation

(Aye-aye-aye, aye-aye-aye)

I've been shaken, waking in the night light

I've been breaking, hiding from the spotlight

(Aye-aye-aye, aye-aye-aye)

The more I stray, the less I fear

And the more I reach, the more I fade away

The darkness right in front of me

Oh, it's calling out, and I won't walk away

I would always open up the door

Always looking up for higher floors

Want to see it all, give me more (rise, rise up)

I was always up for making changes

Walking down the street meeting strangers

Flipping through my life, turning pages (rise, rise up)

Like a prayer that only needs a reason

Like a hunter waiting for the season

(Aye-aye-aye, aye-aye-aye)

I was there, but I was always leaving

I've been living, but I was never breathing

(Aye-aye-aye, aye-aye-aye)

The more I stray, the less I fear

And the more I reach, the more I fade away

The darkness right in front of me

Oh, it's calling out, and I won't walk away

I would always open up the door

Always looking up for higher floors

Want to see it all, give me more (rise, rise up)

I was always up for making changes

Walking down the street meeting strangers

Flipping through my life, turning pages (rise, rise up)

I'm bursting like the Fourth of July

So color me and blow me away

I'm broken in the prime of my life

So embrace it and leave me to stray

I would always open up the door

Always looking up for higher floors

Want to see it all, give me more (rise, rise up)

I was always up for making changes

Walking down the street meeting strangers

Flipping through my life, turning pages (rise, rise up)

I would always open up the door

Always looking up for higher floors

Want to see it all, give me more (rise, rise up)

I was always up for making changes

Walking down the street meeting strangers

Flipping through my life, turning pages (rise, rise up)