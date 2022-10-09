Lirik Lagu Figure.09 - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Figure.09 - Linkin Park
Nothing ever stops all these thoughts and the pain attached to them
Sometimes I wonder why this is happenin'
It's like nothing I could do would distract me when
I think of how I shot myself in the back again
'Cause from the infinite words I could say
I put all the pain you gave to me on display
But didn't realize instead of setting it free
I took what I hated and made it a part of me
It never goes away
It never goes away
And now you've become a part of me
(You'll always be right here)
You've become a part of me
(You'll always be my fear)
I can't separate (myself from what I've done)
Giving up a part of me, I've let myself become you
Hearing your name the memories come back again
I remember when it started happenin'
I'd see you in every thought I had and then
The thoughts slowly found words attached to them
And I knew as they escaped away
I was committing myself to 'em and every day
I regret saying those things 'cause now I see that
I took what I hated and made it a part of me
It never goes away
It never goes away
And now you've become a part of me
(You'll always be right here)
You've become a part of me
(You'll always be my fear)
I can't separate (myself from what I've done)
Giving up a part of me, I've let myself become you
It never goes away
It never goes away
It never goes away
It never goes away
(Get away from me)
Give me my space back you gotta just (go)
Everything comes down to memories of (you)
I've kept it in but now I'm letting you (know)
I've let you go, so get away from (me)
Give me my space back you gotta just (go)
Everything comes down to memories of (you)
I've kept it in but now I'm letting you (know)
I've let you go
And now you've become a part of me
(You'll always be right here)
You've become a part of me
(You'll always be my fear)
I can't separate (myself from what I've done)
Giving up a part of me, I've let myself become you
I've let myself become you
I've let myself become lost inside these thoughts of you
Giving up a part of me, I've let myself become you
