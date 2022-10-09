Lirik Lagu Figure.09 - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Figure.09 - Linkin Park

Nothing ever stops all these thoughts and the pain attached to them

Sometimes I wonder why this is happenin'

It's like nothing I could do would distract me when

I think of how I shot myself in the back again

'Cause from the infinite words I could say

I put all the pain you gave to me on display

But didn't realize instead of setting it free

I took what I hated and made it a part of me

It never goes away

It never goes away

And now you've become a part of me

(You'll always be right here)

You've become a part of me

(You'll always be my fear)

I can't separate (myself from what I've done)

Giving up a part of me, I've let myself become you

Hearing your name the memories come back again

I remember when it started happenin'

I'd see you in every thought I had and then

The thoughts slowly found words attached to them

And I knew as they escaped away

I was committing myself to 'em and every day

I regret saying those things 'cause now I see that

I took what I hated and made it a part of me

It never goes away

It never goes away

And now you've become a part of me

(You'll always be right here)

You've become a part of me

(You'll always be my fear)

I can't separate (myself from what I've done)

Giving up a part of me, I've let myself become you

It never goes away

It never goes away

It never goes away

It never goes away

(Get away from me)

Give me my space back you gotta just (go)

Everything comes down to memories of (you)

I've kept it in but now I'm letting you (know)

I've let you go, so get away from (me)

Give me my space back you gotta just (go)

Everything comes down to memories of (you)

I've kept it in but now I'm letting you (know)

I've let you go

And now you've become a part of me

(You'll always be right here)

You've become a part of me

(You'll always be my fear)

I can't separate (myself from what I've done)

Giving up a part of me, I've let myself become you

I've let myself become you

I've let myself become lost inside these thoughts of you

Giving up a part of me, I've let myself become you