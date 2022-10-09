Lirik Lagu Gardenia - Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gardenia – Iggy Pop

Gardenia

Where are you?

Black goddess in a shabby raincoat

Where are you tonight?

Cheap purple baby-doll dress

A gardenia in your hair

Much taller and stronger than me

A forbidden dream, a dream, a dream

All I wanna do is tell Gardenia

What to do tonight

All I wanna do is tell Gardenia

What to do tonight

Gardenia

Where are you, tonight?

The streets were your home

Now where do you roam?

Your hourglass ass

And your powerful back

Your slant devil eyes

And the ditch on your spine

Deep ass, deep ass

All I wanna do is tell Gardenia

What to do tonight

All I wanna do is tell Gardenia

What to do tonight

We lay in the darkness

Then she turned the lights on

I saw a dangerous habit

When she turned the lights on

There's always a catch

In the darkness when you

When you turn the lights on

There's always a catch

Oh well, oh well, oh well, oh well

All I wanna do is tell Gardenia

What to do tonight

All I wanna do is tell Gardenia

What to do tonight

Alone in the cheapo motel

By the highway to hell

America's greatest living poet

Was ogling you all night

You should be wearing the finest gown

But here you are now

Gas, food, lodging, poverty, misery

And gardenia

You could be burned at the stake

For all your mistakes, mistakes, mistakes

All I wanna do is tell Gardenia

What to do tonight

All I wanna do is tell Gardenia

What to do tonight