Lirik Lagu Domino - Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Domino - Jessie J

I'm feeling sexy and free

Like glitter's raining on me

You're like a shot of pure gold

I think I'm about to explode

I can taste the tension like a cloud of smoke in the air

Now I'm breathing like I'm running

'Cause you're taking me there

Don't you know

You spin me out of control

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

We can do this all night

Damn, this love is skin tight

Baby, come on

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Pull me like a bass drum

Sparkin' up a rhythm

Baby, come on

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Rock my world into the sunlight

Make this dream the best I've ever known

Dirty dancing in the moonlight

Take me down like I'm a domino

Every second is a highlight

When we touch don't ever let me go

Dirty dancing in the moonlight

Take me down like I'm a domino

You got me losing my mind

My heart beats out of time

I'm seeing Hollywood stars

You strum me like a guitar

I can taste the tension like a cloud of smoke in the air

Now I'm breathing like I'm running

'Cause you're taking me there

Don't you know

You spin me out of control

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

We can do this all night

Damn, this love is skin tight

Baby, come on

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Pull me like a bass drum

Sparkin' up a rhythm

Baby, come on

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Rock my world into the sunlight

Make this dream the best I've ever known

Dirty dancing in the moonlight

Take me down like I'm a domino

Every second is a highlight

When we touch don't ever let me go

Dirty dancing in the moonlight

Take me down like I'm a domino

Oh baby, baby, got me feeling so right

Oh baby, baby, dancing in the moonlight

Oh baby, baby, got me feeling so right

Oh baby, baby, dancing in the moonlight

Oh baby, baby, got me feeling so right

Oh baby, baby, dancing in the moonlight

Oh baby, baby, got me feeling so right

Oh baby, baby